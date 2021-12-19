HIBBING — Architectural Resources, Inc. would like to announce the hiring of Zoe Hoffman as a landscape designer.
A native of Marquette, Mich., Zo earned her Master of Landscape Architecture degree from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in 2019. With a background in cultural anthropology and art, she enjoys developing interpretive and place-based designs with a community focus. Her professional experience ranges from parks and open space design to shoreline restoration.
Visit www.arimn.com for more information.
