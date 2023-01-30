DULUTH—ALLETE, Inc. and Grid United Monday announced their intent to jointly develop the North Plains Connector, a new, approximately 385-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line from central North Dakota to Colstrip, Montana.

The North Plains Connector HVDC line will be the nation’s first transmission connection between three regional U.S. electric energy markets—the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the Western Interconnection and the Southwest Power Pool.

