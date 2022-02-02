HIBBING – The historic Androy Hotel is a fitting venue to celebrate the business community and its rich history, as it has long been a hub of downtown Hibbing and was one of the first new buildings constructed there more than a century ago.
On Friday, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce will highlight the region’s beginnings and recognize current businesses during its 117th Annual Dinner, entitled “A Night on Howard Street,” at the hotel, which is now home to the Hibbing Elks Lodge.
The eloquent decor will feature old black and white photographs of Hibbing setting the scene and bringing attendees on a journey to the 1900s when the business community was being developed.
“Howard Street is where our community started over 100 years ago,” said Shelly Hanson, president of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce. “It is the core of our community. It is from this location we have been able to incorporate the richness of our area's natural resources, the pride, the hard work, and entrepreneurship of many to create a strong business community throughout the City of Hibbing. A Night on Howard Street is significant as we celebrate the location, the businesses on Howard Street, and the many businesses and industries which are located beyond the boundaries of downtown Hibbing.”
When reflecting on the meaning of the theme, Hanson said the past two years have been significant for all communities.
“During the last few years, our small town of Hibbing has experienced the disappointment of businesses that have had to close,” she said. “We have also been part of the excitement as others have been able to take the opportunities associated with COVID-19 and opened a new business. Our business leaders have been creative in finding ways to continue offering a valued product and exceptional customer service while dealing with staffing shortages, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 restrictions. Our community, residents, community leaders and business owners have rallied to support our local business community.”
The annual fundraising event will feature an auction, raffles, dinner, and the Business of the Year award.
Kristen Vake, evening television news anchor for CBS 3, will serve as guest MC.
New Hibbing city administrator Greg Pruszinske will serve as guest speaker and Christie Kearney, chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, will address the crowd.
“My goal, as the new chair of the board, is to ensure, while following COVID-19 protocols, we are able to assist our members in any way we can and renew our celebrations with our events that celebrate them,” said Kearney, the Environmental Site Director for PolyMet Mining. “The chamber is here to help our membership in their business goals. We want to call attention to them, any new services they might have started, and any new businesses, as well as remind our community about all our long-time members. The Business of the Year award, which will be announced at the annual dinner, is to honor that - our long-time members that step up and empower our community.”
Kearney said the chamber appreciates their members and the community support.
“We all look forward to getting through this pandemic, back to a ‘normal’ life, and hopefully we’ll see a transition to that this year, with all our members,” she said.
Hanson said the annual dinner is an anticipated event that many look forward to attending.
“It is exciting to bring people together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments and discuss new opportunities for our community,” she said. “The Annual Dinner is an evening to gather with others to celebrate the achievements of the previous year, to look to the future and acknowledge those who have been a part of the work of making Hibbing the community we call home.”
