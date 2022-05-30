Buhl to start Independence Day festivities

BUHL — The town of Buhl is starting a new chapter, while reviving the community’s reputation for making people happy while celebrating Independence Day.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich said an Independence Day celebration planned for June 25 is just one of the family-fun events that the Buhl Parks and Recreation Board and others in town have planned in the past eight months, including a Halloween event in October, a holiday event with Santa in December, and skating this past winter.
“They wanted to have more of an impact for the children, but something that the adults can take part in as well,” Klarich said.
Laura Hadrava, Chair of the Parks and Recreation Board, said people are looking forward to the Independence Day festivities.
“So far, everybody is really excited about it — we all want to have a big celebration like we used to,” Hadrava said. “We chose the weekend before, because there’s so many other celebrations in July.”
The parade starts at 3 p.m., followed by festivities at the Buhl Park, including traditional kids’ games, a dunk tank, bounce house, a performance by a one-man band, and more. The fun continues into the evening with live music, food trucks and fireworks by J & M Display, provided by the Hydeaway Bar and donations from the public.
Lineup for the parade is at 2 p.m. The parade route starts near the Mesabi Trail and continues on a route toward Billy’s Bar, past the library and Buhl Water Company, concluding at the park.
Parade judges are planning on being stationed outside of city hall, where they will judge entrants for a chance to win a prize in three categories: Best Performance, Most Patriotic, and Best on Foot (kids with decorated bikes, wagons). There is no fee to enter.
The Parade Committee chose longtime Buhl resident John Nash as the grand marshal for the Independence Day parade.
Nash, who is now 91, said he was a bit surprised by the honor, but was honored to do it.
“I’m one of the oldest ones in Buhl and probably one of the last of the originals,” said Nash, who was born in Kinney and grew up in Buhl.
Nash said he’s been retired for about 27 years now, and had worked for the Mountain Iron-Buhl School District for 15 years.
“I drove bus, maintenance and everything,” Nash said.
Prior to that, Nash said he worked for the highway department, and at Reserve Mining.
Nash said he enjoyed working at the school, and all of the kids who rode his bus.
“Buhl is a small town, and basically you get to know just about everybody,” Nash said, while acknowledging there are a lot of new people who’ve moved to town in recent years.
Nash is the father of five children, with one living in Buhl, another in Cherry, and the other three out of state.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich called the committee’s pick of Nash for grand marshal, “a fantastic choice.”
“I’ve known John for more than 50 years,” Klarich said. “I used to play softball with him back in the late 60s and early and early 70s — he has a wealth of knowledge about Buhl and the history and heritage.”
Klarich said he enjoys visiting with Nash, when he sees him at the local post office.
“He always got a smile on his face, and has something to talk about – and he never complains,” Klarich said.
Nash and Klarich vividly recall Buhl’s reputation for a Fourth of July town back in its heyday. Its slogan was, “Happiness is Buhl on the Fourth.”
“I had a Model A I drove in all the parades,” Klarich said.
Nash likewise recalled it was a fun time.
“When I was younger they had the races and stuff by the village hall, going up and down by the school and then races up at the school for many years, then they went to the park,” Nash said, adding that the races eventually moved from the park to outside of a bar at one point.
Softball tournaments and a race known as the Buhl Half Marathon were part of the celebrations in years past. Klarich, a retired educator and school administrator, said when he taught in Remer he would encounter people from there who would travel to Buhl for the race.
The half marathon started out near the Buhl water tower, and went up Highway 25, past Kinney for a ways, Klarich said.
“There used to be a fire tower up there,” he added.
Nash said the softball tournaments were a big draw.
“A lot of people played softball up there — at least 10 years ago, six to 10 teams played softball during the Fourth of July,” Nash said.
Ice cream and fireworks were also a part of the fun.
“They had ice cream — mostly at the old fire hall and ice cream up at the garage in Buhl where they kept the buses,” Nash recalled. “There were fireworks every year as long as I could remember, then it went down hill and quit.”
Klarich also mentioned some out of the ordinary events offered in the past — mainly a greased pig let loose on the football field, and a greased pole at the school for people to climb.
Some of the more recent Fourth of July events in Buhl were about 15 to 20 years ago, and included a kiddy parade, games and a sawdust pile coin dig for kids.
“It’s been a very long time,” Hadrava said.
Speaking of the Independence Day event, Klarich commended the committee for opting to have the celebration on June 25, rather than competing with surrounding towns with established events on July 3 and 4.
“That was great planning on their part,” Klarich said, adding that he’s hopeful the earlier date will result in a greater number of people traveling to Buhl for the festivities.
To register for the Independence Day parade, you can contact City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze via email at rpervenanze@cityofbuhlmn.com, or by calling 218-258-3226. Donations for the fireworks display are being accepted at the Hydeaway Bar. To sign up for the Buhl city-wide garage sale, call Sheila at 218-929-6242 or Carrie at 218-355-0191 by June 10.
