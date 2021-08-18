BUHL — The City of Buhl is moving ahead with a new housing development just south of Burton Park despite a petition by some of the town’s residents in opposition to the project.
On July 13 the council was presented with a petition with 268 signatures to “Save Burton Park,” from residents concerned over a loss of green space if the development were to move forward.
At the council’s direction, City Attorney Mike Kearney reviewed Minnesota State Statute and determined, “there is no statutory authorization that the council must act on the petition that was submitted,” City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said by email Wednesday.
Findings of the review were shared with the council at its regular meeting on Tuesday clearing the way to move ahead with the 10-lot Burnett Addition on Monroe Drive.
“We’re hoping to get a start sometime this fall,” Pervenanze said on Wednesday.
City officials had earlier told the Mesabi Tribune that the $287,000, 10-lot development is fully paid for.
Pervenanze, at that time, said $150,000 was secured from the St. Louis County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, while the Department of Iron Range Resources will grant the City of Buhl the remainder.
City officials also touted the financial benefit to the city through the sale of lots for single-family homes and property tax revenues. Each home could generate approximately $1,720 per year ($17,200 for all 10) in property taxes based on an estimated market value of $200,000, according to preliminary figures obtained earlier by the city clerk.
The development also fills a need for new residential development in town, according to city officials.
The council took action on the following matters on Tuesday.
• Adopted a resolution related to a $1.2 million General Obligation Bond to fund and finance add alternates to the city’s infrastructure improvement project. The resolution mainly pertains to the reconstruction of Woodbridge and Whiteside Avenues, and Grant Location Road, along with a few miscellaneous infrastructure items throughout the town, according to Pervenanze.
• Approved a pay request in the amount of $47,587 from JPJ for engineering and project management services related to the infrastructure improvement project in town.
• Approved a pay request in the amount of $675,762 from Casper Construction, related to the infrastructure improvement project.
• Approved a request from St. Louis County for the Youth In Action Beach Blast event.
• The council decided to delay stump grinding until next year due to the ongoing infrastructure project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.