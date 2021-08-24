BUHL — Buhl city leaders chose a former council member to fill a vacant post, and are hoping that his prior experience will be beneficial.
Earlier this month the council appointed Gene Matthew to fill a seat held formerly by Paul Keuchle - who resigned earlier this year due to moving out of the area - until the next general election in 2022.
Matthew on Monday said he had previously served about 10 years total on the council and figured he’d sign up again to help out.
“I saw what was going on and a lot of stuff is coming up, and I’m familiar with most of it, so I figured I could help out by signing up again,” Matthew said.
Matthew pointed out that this is a contract year for Buhl city employees meaning negotiations are ahead, and also budget time is starting.
“So, there will be a lot of number crunching and discussions and trying to keep everyone happy,” he added.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich said Matthew’s commitment to the city, and previous experience on the council and on city boards and commissions made him stand out from the handful of applicants for the vacancy.
“The city is in the middle of some controversial home development, and we wanted someone who could understand the issue and the long-term effects of what we’re doing,” Klarich said Monday.
The Buhl City Council recently approved moving ahead with a yet to be named 10-lot development on Monroe Drive, despite opposition from some residents.
Pervenanze on Monday said the development would likely be called Damian Second Addition to Buhl.
On July 13 the council was presented with a petition with 268 signatures to “Save Burton Park,” from residents concerned over a loss of green space if the development were to move forward.
At the council’s direction, City Attorney Mike Kearney reviewed Minnesota State Statute and determined, “there is no statutory authorization that the council must act on the petition that was submitted,” as confirmed by City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze.
On Monday Klarich was asked about allegations that the development area is a designated green space.
Klarich said the concerns were nothing new, adding that the city clerk had looked into them about five months ago, and found that there was a Department of Natural Resources grant having to do with Stubler Pit but not related to the future housing development site.
“That property was always designated as R1 (residential), and no money was given for that,” Klarich insisted. “We’ve looked at it and researched it, and don’t know why this came up again.”
Pervenanze on Monday confirmed that the city had reviewed the grant agreement with the DNR, and that the grant was for site improvements to the Stubler Beach area specifically.
“No portion of Burton Park utilized any portion of those grant funds,” Pervenanze wrote in an email on Monday. “The ball fields were never part of the original Burton Park.”
City officials have touted the fact that the $287,000, 10-lot development is fully paid for, according to an earlier story published in the Mesabi Tribune.
In that story, Pervenanze is quoted as saying that $150,000 has been secured from St. Louis County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, while the Department of Iron Range Resources will grant the City of Buhl the remainder.
The financial benefits to the city through the sale of the lots for the single-family homes and property tax revenues, were also mentioned in that previous article as was the need for residential development.
Each home would generate about $1,720 per year ($17,200 for all 10) in property taxes based on an estimated market value of $200,000, it stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.