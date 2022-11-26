BUHL—Rising costs are behind an increase in utility rates for 2023 approved last week by the Buhl City Council.
An adjustment to utility rates for 2023 amounts to an average increase to rate payers of $5.65 per month or $67.80 annually, according to City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze.
During discussion at the meeting held on Nov. 15, Pervenanze told the city council that the biggest cost increases in the city’s enterprise funds for next year are in garbage and sewer.
The city is anticipating a 3% increase plus fuel adjustment from its garbage service provider, Waste Management in 2023, according to Pervenanze.
The Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) Board is recommending a 12.5% increase to its 2023 budget, he noted.
Buhl, Chisholm, Kinney and Great Scott Township are partner communities for the CIRSSD wastewater treatment facility, located just east of Chisholm.
“The reason for this increase reflects much higher electric costs in the range of 16% to 20% from Minnesota Power, increased costs of chemicals used for treatment and general inflation, which reflect higher operation and maintenance costs,” Pervenanze explained in a memo to the council.
As part of the discussion by the council, it was noted that the CIRSSD is not a wholesale power customer of Minnesota Power as Buhl is, and they must buy their power on the open market.
“Enterprise funds—electric, water, sewer, and garbage departments are break even funds that cannot operate on a deficit,” Pervenanze reminded.”While nobody wants to raise rates, the cost of operations and maintenance continue to increase, and the council has an obligation to adjust rates accordingly.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the proposed rates.
The following other matters were also addressed by the council at its Nov. 15 meeting.
- Accepted Pervenanze’s resignation and 30-day notice as he’s accepted a position with the City of Duluth.
- Approved a posting and job description for a city clerk.
- Approved a temporary wage and vacation increase for Deputy City Clerk Dianna Thronson, to compensate for additional responsibilities she’ll be taking on during the transition period from $28.43 to $35 per hour and an additional 40 hours of vacation.
- Approved a pay request from JPJ Engineering of $9,573 for engineering services related to Damian Addition three and miscellaneous street projects.
- Approved a pay request from JPJ Engineering for $15,450 for engineering services related to new and miscellaneous infrastructure projects.
- Authorized $35,442 in Mining Effects money to be used for infrastructure improvements for Phase 3 of Damian Addition, Woodbridge, Seville and Jefferson.
- Canvassed the results of the Nov. 8 General Election.
- Scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to address 2023 assessments.
- Directed Pervenanze and Thronson to present options for the final levy comparing it at 6.1% and zero. The council is currently considering a 6.1% levy increase, which is down from the preliminary amount of 19% preliminary levy amount reflected on proposed property tax statements recently mailed out by St. Louis County.
Mayor John Klarich said the city and other cities in the area experiencing an increase in property taxes due to a decrease in fiscal disparity aid. Buhl is experiencing a decrease of about $70,000 in fiscal disparity funding, he noted.
No action was taken.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.