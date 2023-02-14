BUHL—City officials are hoping a new hire at City Hall will do “wonders” for Buhl.
Last Tuesday (Feb.7) during its regular meeting, the Buhl City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Anthony Jeffries of Eveleth for the position of City Clerk.
Jeffries is expected to start on Feb. 27 and will replace former City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze, who resigned to take another job at the end of 2022.
The council approved the hiring at a rate of $31.50 per hour, with a six-month probation period, pending background and drug test results.
During the Jan. 3 regular meeting, the council passed a motion directing the personnel committee to “review” the applicants, of which there were seven, but didn’t provide for any further guidance.
According to information in the city council packet, the personnel committee reviewed all the applications/resumes and chose the three most qualified to interview, which the committee then did. It’s not clear when the interviews took place, and nobody on the committee mentioned the timeline during Tuesday’s meeting, which is available for viewing on Youtube.
Also, there are no personnel committee meeting times or dates listed on the city’s website and the committee is not listed under the subject of “Boards and Commissions” on the web site, which shows the times and days of the month when various other city boards and commissions regularly meet.
An email from the Mesabi Tribune to Buhl City Attorney Mike Kearney seeking clarification last week was never returned.
Councilor Denise Kealy, who is on the personnel committee along with Mayor Brandin Carter and Deputy Clerk Dianna Thronson, made the motion to hire.
“We’ve met him (Jeffries). He’s lively, friendly, outgoing and we hope we have the best one out of the three that we interviewed but that’s why we put the six-month probation because everyone looks good on paper but we wanted to make sure we got the best one for our city,” Kealy said. “He has a lot to offer in his background that will do wonders for the city. He’s got a lot of EDA, but doesn’t really have a lot of administrative experience.”
In other business:
• During the “councilor comment” period, Kealy discussed the process by which the council chose a person to fill a vacant seat during a special meeting earlier in the month. The council chose resident Renee Loeffler, after four candidates who applied for the position, were given a chance to speak and answer a list of prepared questions.
The motion to choose Loeffler was made after the interviews with very little discussion and it was approved unanimously.
Kealy said there was a lot of “chatter” after the meeting on how they chose the person.
“I think we missed a step on how we finished up. We did the interviews, we didn’t go to a closed meeting, we just made a motion to pick somebody,” she said, adding that she’d like to see something set in stone on how a council vacancy is filled in the future if there is an opening with less than two years to it.
“There’s nothing that’s in writing that suggests how to do this,” Kealy said. “And to have a mayor pick it, or another councilor pick it, I don’t think is the right way. But if it is then it needs to be in writing.”
Buhl is a statutory city, which means it operates under the statutory city code (city code) found at Chapter 412 of the Minnesota Statutes. The city code uniformly applies the laws regarding city government to all statutory cities in the state. Part of the statute outlines the procedure for filling vacancies, and says, in part: “A vacancy in an office shall be filled by council appointment until an election is held as provided in this subdivision. In case of a tie vote in the council, the mayor shall make the appointment,” or, in some cases, by special election.
Kealy also questioned whether a camera was needed at the special meeting.
“That kind of, what we did should not have probably been on camera, it was like an interview so we don’t usually do interviews on camera,” Kealy said.
• The council approved a resolution authorizing to apply for and accept a Department of Public Transportation Grant.
• The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for and accept a IRRRB Culture and Tourism Grant.
• The council approved Loeffler attending an Elected Leaders Institute Class in Plymouth, Minn., Feb. 24 and 25 at a cost of $350 plus lodging, mileage and meals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.