BUHL—After a lengthy discussion—and some initial confusion on how to proceed—the Buhl City Council voted last Tuesday at its regular meeting to table appointing a person to fill an empty chair at the table, opting instead to hold a special meeting to have a conversation with each of the four people who applied for the spot.

The council is looking to fill the seat vacated by Brandin Carter, who was elected mayor in November. There are two years left on that term.

