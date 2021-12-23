BUHL — The Buhl City Council on Tuesday set the final 2021 payable 2022 levy at 6 percent. That amount is considerably lower than the 19 percent preliminary levy approved by the council back in September.
At 6 percent the levy reflects a $25,000 increase over the 2021 levy, and is comprised of the General Fund, $296,294; Library Fund, $71,977; Capital $27,161; 2021A General Obligation Bond, $14,568 for a total levy of $410,000.
The council on Tuesday also set the city’s 2022 budget at $1,005,362, which represents an increase of 2 percent from the 2021 budget.
City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said on Wednesday that Buhl is projecting a balanced budget for 2022.
In regards to the levy, Pervenanze said the council was faced with a variety of unknowns when it set the preliminary levy at more than double that of the 6 percent final levy, including contract negotiations, healthcare costs, and the law enforcement agreement with Chisholm.
“Once we got all the information we needed, the city staff worked with the council to finalize the numbers and make the cuts where we could to basically have the least amount of impact on the taxpayers of the city,” Pervenanze said.
At a Truth in Taxation hearing held earlier this month, Pervenanze explained that a number of factors, including the market value determine if property taxes go up or down.
“A 6 percent increase to the city’s levy does not necessarily mean your property taxes will go up 6 percent, it could be more, it could be less,” Pervenanze explained at a Truth in Taxation hearing held on Dec. 7.
Inflation was cited by Pervenanze as the main reason for the 6 percent levy increase.
“The reason for Buhl’s 6 percent increase is simply city operations are more expensive,” Pervenanze said, pointing out that projected inflation for 2022 is 2.5 percent which means the cost for materials, parts, repairs, insurance, etc. are more expensive.
About 72.3 percent of the levy supports the city’s General Fund; 17.6 percent goes toward the library; 4 percent to 2021A general obligation bonds, and 7 percent for capital, according to a breakdown contained in the council packet.
Other sources of revenue for the general fund for 2022 include Local Government Aid at $389,139, which is an increase of $3,934 from 2021; Taconite Municipal Aid at $85,987, which is an increase of $7,997, along with a variety of other sources. The 2022 revenue budget also includes $35,211 in mining effects dollars, which is an increase of $311, and the sale of lots for $6,000. Total revenue projected for 2021 comes in at $595,362 and expenses are projected at $1,005,362 with the levy at $410,000 to balance the budget, according to figures included in the council packet.
The council on Tuesday also took up the following matters:
• Approved a pay application for $130,568 from Casper Construction, of Grand Rapids, for land survey work completed in the Burnett Addition.
• Authorized city administration to pay year end bills in lieu of having a special meeting for that purpose.
• Accepted a donation of $200 from the Kinney Fire Relief Association for a holiday recreation event planned for Dec. 30.
• Accepted a donation from multiple businesses and individuals totalling $788 for banners. Carol Pastore and Carol Cvar are leading the banner project.
• Accepted a donation of just less than $135 from multiple donors for upkeep of the disc golf.
• Accepted donation for recreation.
• Adopted a resolution related to delinquent utilities.The resolution allows city administration to certify delinquent utility accounts onto the succeeding year property tax rolls for the specified properties. It’s noted in a memo from Pervenanze that individuals were mailed notices and had the opportunity to address their accounts during a public hearing.
