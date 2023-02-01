The Buhl City Council has appointed a fifth member.
Renee Loeffler was chosen out of a field of four applicants last Thursday at the end of a special meeting that featured pre-determined questions posed by the city’s mayor and answers from those seeking a spot on the council, but very little discussion when it came time to motion and vote on filling the vacancy.
Three of the candidates, Loeffler, Taunya Erickson, and Taryn Burnett appeared in person, while former councilor John Markas participated by telephone.
The four residents were seeking to fill the seat vacated by former Councilor Brandin Carter when he was elected mayor last November. There are two-years left on the term.
During the meeting (which is available for viewing on YouTube) Carter informed the candidates that each would be given five minutes to talk about themselves and why they applied to fill the vacancy and then the council would ask them each four prepared questions.
The questions, which Carter eventually asked the candidates in a randomized order following the five-minute intros, were:
• What is the main challenge you foresee in your role as councilor?
• If you could change one thing in our city, what would that be?
• If you are not selected for the open position, what would you do to try to help work on ideas and issues that are important to you?
• What sets you apart from the other three individuals that are trying to fill this seat?
During the meeting there was no explanation from anyone on the council in regard to when the four questions were formed, if they were agreed upon by everyone on the council, or who came up with them and there was no indication that there was any type of scoring system in place to rate the answers.
There also had been no discussion about that particular part of the process during the previous regular council meeting on Jan. 17 when it was decided there would be a special meeting to have a conversation with each of the four people who applied for the spot.
An email from the Mesabi Tribune Tuesday morning to Carter seeking to clarify the details around the process wasn’t returned before the deadline for this story.
After the question-and-answer portion of the special meeting last, Carter thanked the individuals who applied.
“Every person that applied for this brings their own attributes to the table. They are all upstanding citizens of the community, which makes this a very difficult decision,” he said before asking the council to make a motion to appoint one of the candidates.
Councilor Mike Hadrava then made a motion to appoint Loeffler. Councilor Randy Towner supported it.
Carter called for discussion and Hadrava said, “that didn’t come lightly or easily,” adding that he thought all of the candidates were qualified, but he gave no specific reason as to why he chose Loeffler over the others.
Councilor Denise Kealy said, in part, before the vote that, “this was difficult,” and that she knows “of” some of the candidates and knows Markas.
“To make a motion for one of you is very hard and he (Hadrava) beat everybody to a motion,” Kealy said.
The vote for Loeffler was unanimous.
Of the four applicants, only Markas and Loffler had sought a seat on the council during the 2022 election cycle. Markas, one of two incumbents for the council who lost in November, was the third highest vote-getter in the general election, capturing 21.7% of the vote, or 178 votes. Kealy and newcomer Randy Towner each received 246 votes, or 30%.
Loeffler was one of nine candidates running for council during the primary in August, where she finished 5th with 59 votes and failed to move on to the general election. Markas tied for second in the primary, garnering 80 votes, to earn his spot on the November ballot.
