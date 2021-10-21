BUHL — North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity is looking at building two new houses in Buhl.
The Buhl City Council on Tuesday approved donating two city-owned parcels on State Street to the organization to build two homes — each at approximately 1,1000 square feet, and at a market value between $130,000 and $140,000, according to information provided by Nathan Thompson, Executive Director of NSLCHFH, contained in the council packet.
Since 2003 the non-profit organization has built more than 100 homes, including one previously built in Buhl, according to Thompson, who presented at the council meeting on Tuesday.
A motion by Councilor Stuart Lehman to donate the city owned parcels to NSLCHFH was supported by Councilor Gene Matthew. The motion passed 4 to 1, with Councilor Brandin Carter voting no.
It’s unclear of the timeline for the NSLCHFH proposal, and an attempt to reach Thompson via phone on Thursday was unsuccessful.
Action taken by the council on Tuesday follows a proposal approved earlier this year to develop a 10-lot in the vicinity of Burton Park.
The council also took up the following matters on Tuesday.
• Approved five-year contracts with City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze and City Finance Manager Dianna Thronson.
Pervenanze’s salary is scheduled to increase from its current rate of $55,400 to $62,900 in 2022, and Thronson’s salary is scheduled to increase from the current rate of $55,100 to $59,000 in 2022, according to information provided by the city clerk’s office. The two are scheduled to receive a $1.50 increase per hour for the remainder of their contracts.
Other changes to the contracts between the city and Pervenanze and Thronson include an increase to the employer paid portion of health coverage, an additional 12 hours of vacation, and the addition of an employer paid short-term disability plan, according to the city.
• Approved a three-year contract between the city and its public works employees represented by the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union. Changes in the contract include wage increases over the three-year period, and an change in on-call/standby procedure from an hourly rate to a daily stipend of $75, an addition of an employer paid short-term disability plan, and language that allows city employees who are members of the Buhl Fire Department to respond to calls during business hours, according to Pervenanze.
The two formen are scheduled for salary increases of 5 percent during the first year of the contract, and 4 percent for each of the subsequent two years, and the utility person is scheduled for a 7 percent salary increase in the first year, and 4 percent in each of the remaining two years.
• Approved payment of an invoice for about $74,970, to JPJ Engineering, related to the city-wide infrastructure project.
• Approved payment of $38,485 to Abate Tek Environmental Services, of Hibbing, for various manholes and pipes.
• Discussed a need to update city zoning. In a memo to the council, Pervenanze said the city zoning map hasn’t been updated in about 20 years, despite making zoning changes during that time. The city is exploring its options on updating its zoning map.
