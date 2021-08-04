BUHL — Concerned citizens in Buhl came before the City Council Tuesday seeking to stop or bring to a public vote a 10-lot housing development just south of Burton Park.
They presented a petition with 268 signatures to “Save Burton Park,’’ which will now go to the city clerk’s office to verify those signatures are registered voters. The city’s attorney will also review the petition.
Despite what the petition and the concerned citizens contend, city officials say the two old ballfields eyed for the development are not a part of the park.
“We’re not touching the actual Burton Park property,’’ City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said in a telephone interview.
“We’re not doing anything with that,’’ according to City Councilor John Markas, who said the council originally approved the project at its July 13 meeting.
Mayor John Klarich added there has been no organized activities on the old ball fields for many years. “It’s not being used’’ outside of some people walking their dogs or throwing a Frisbee, he said.
Shari Swanson, a spokesperson for the concerned citizens, doesn’t agree with the city officials.
“We have a very large park, but we only have one. I really think we should leave the park alone. It isn’t always about the dollars.’’
As far as the ballfields not being part of Burton Park, Swanson said, “That’s all semantics. It’s all in one area. They overlap. … “It would cut the size of our park in half from what they’re proposing for 10 homes. It’s an injustice I think. If we lose this green space, it’s gone forever.’’
Swanson believes there is plenty of support for the petition and not for the development. The 268 signatures constitute close to half of the registered voters in town, she said, while only 20 percent is necessary for a referendum vote.
Once the petition is reviewed to see if it meets state statutes, Klarich said the city will determine if any further action (like a vote) is necessary. The mayor has read through the statues and believes the petition will fall into the advisory category, while he said he doesn’t know that for sure.
The time it will take to review the petition is not known at this time, according to Klarich. That process could take 3-4 days or two weeks, he added.
City officials also tout the fact the $287,000, 10-lot development is fully paid for.
Pervenanze said $150,000 has been secured from the St. Louis County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, while the Department of Iron Range Resources will grant the City of Buhl the remainder.
In addition, the city will benefit financially through the sale of the lots for the single-family homes and from property tax revenues, the city clerk said. Each home would generate about $1,720 per year ($17,200 for all 10) in property taxes based on an estimated market value of $200,000.
Pervanze added his job is to look at the long-term future of the city and there are currently no residential lots available in the city of 1,000 residents for development.
“I strongly support it,’’ Klarich said of the project. “It will cost the taxpayers not one cent.’’ Sewer, water and electrical are at the site (zoned residential) already, he added.
“Buhl is in high demand for lots,’’ Markas said. People want to move to Buhl.’’
Swanson would rather see the area behind the former Martin Hughes School developed. With the city currently doing infrastructure work in town, she sees an opportunity to make use of the fill being hauled to that area.
As far as other sites go, the old ball field location is the most cost effective option. “The other properties would be extremely expensive to develop,’’ Pervenanze said.
----
Depending on the review of the petition, the city plans to start preparing the lots and get as much done as possible before winter sets in, Klarich said. The preparation could be completed in the spring and sales could get underway late next summer or in the early fall of 2022 if everything goes as planned, he said.
There is also an option to build a small tee ball/Little League field in Buhl.
If the citizens want such a field, the Recreation Committee can look for funding for that, Klarich said. The committee will decide what direction they want to take and make a recommendation to the City Council.
“Obviously we'd like to make some investments in recreation,’’ Pervenanze said, whether it’s new equipment or ballfields.
