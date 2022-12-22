BUHL—Property tax payers in Buhl are getting a little relief as a result of a levy reduction approved by the Buhl City Council.
At $369,000, the final 2023 levy approved by the council in a split decision this past Tuesday represents a 10% reduction from the 2022 levy, according to Interim City Clerk Dianna Thronson. That amount is lower than the 19 percent preliminary levy set by the council back in September that is reflected on proposed property taxes mailed out by St. Louis County this fall.
Thronson said the council was presented with four different options on Tuesday, ranging from a 6.1& levy increase to the 10% reduction ultimately approved by the council.
Buhl Mayor John Klarich said the city is set to lose about $70,000 in fiscal disparity aid in 2023— aid that is meant to help reduce property taxes in cities with less commercial properties.
Klarich said given inflation, COVID, and the impact the loss of fiscal disparity aid is having on property taxpayers, he feels, “the people need a break.”
About $16,000 from the city’s reserves are being used to offset the reduction, along with adjustments in the budget, according to Klarich. Items such as long-range planning, including studies for a new city garage were taken out of the budget and can be moved into another year, he said.
This isn’t the first time in recent history that the council has approved a levy reduction, Klarich noted, adding that a previous council approved a 6% levy reduction.
“The new council can change the budget anyway they want but the levy remains at a 10% reduction,” Klarich explained.
A motion by Mayor Klarich to go with the 10% reduction option for the budget was supported by Councilor Stuart Lehman. The motion passed in a three to two vote with Councilors Brandin Carter and Michael Hadrava opposing.
A motion by Klarich to set the 2023 levy at $369,000 was supported by Councilor John Markas and passed 3 to 2 with Carter and Hadrava voting no.
It was Lehman who made the motion to set the 2023 budget at $1,001,121. The motion supported by Markas passed 3 to 2 with Carter and Hadrava voting no.
Come January the make up of the council is going to change as the new mayor and councilors start their terms. Back in November Carter was voted to a four-year term as mayor and Hadrava won a special election to fill a seat that was vacated with the death of Councilor Gene Matthews in March. The council had appointed Carol Pastore to fill the vacancy up until the general election. In January Denise Kealy and Randy Towner are set to join the council.
At the first meeting in January a vacancy will be declared for Carter’s council seat, and following past practice the council will take letters of interest from those interested in serving, according to Thronson. Then at the second meeting in January the mayor will make a motion to appoint someone.
The council took up the following other matters on Tuesday.
• Approved a pay request from Jola & Sopp in the amount of $55,869 for work completed on the Damian 3 addition and miscellaneous street projects.
• Granted a two-year extension for people building in the Stubler and Damian additions due to a lack of contractors and supply chain issues. Klarich said the motion applies to people who’ve already purchased lots giving them the extra time needed to secure contractors and supplies.
• Approved a two-year contract between the city and Costin Group Minnesota for lobbying services. The city agrees to pay a $1,500 retainer per month, according to the agreement.
• Approved transferring $213,549 from Designated Infrastructure Fund 429 to Damian Addition Phase 3 and East Woodbridge and Seville.
• Accepted $702.92 from the Arrowhead Library Service to offset the cost of the summer reading program.
