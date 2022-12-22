BUHL—Property tax payers in Buhl are getting a little relief as a result of a levy reduction approved by the Buhl City Council.

At $369,000, the final 2023 levy approved by the council in a split decision this past Tuesday represents a 10% reduction from the 2022 levy, according to Interim City Clerk Dianna Thronson. That amount is lower than the 19 percent preliminary levy set by the council back in September that is reflected on proposed property taxes mailed out by St. Louis County this fall.

