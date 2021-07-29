BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State's Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Emmalee Line, Aurora
Jared Barney, Chisholm
Grayson Hartshorn, Chisholm
Jeremy Laurich, Chisholm
Calan Renollet, Chisholm
Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm
Morgan Housey, Ely
Ryne Prigge, Ely
Jacqueline Taylor, Ely
Evan Wognum, Ely
Zachary Lindseth, Eveleth
Christian Moore, Eveleth
Sydney Haben, Hibbing
Bethany Kuusisto, Hibbing
Madison Lampton, Hibbing
Haley Pucely, Hibbing
Meghan Roy, Hibbing
Jill Belland, Hoyt Lakes
Abby Moore, Mountain Iron
Wyatt Phaneuf, Mountain Iron
