BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State's Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.

Emmalee Line, Aurora

Jared Barney, Chisholm

Grayson Hartshorn, Chisholm

Jeremy Laurich, Chisholm

Calan Renollet, Chisholm

Jeffrey Wood, Chisholm

Morgan Housey, Ely

Ryne Prigge, Ely

Jacqueline Taylor, Ely

Evan Wognum, Ely

Zachary Lindseth, Eveleth

Christian Moore, Eveleth

Sydney Haben, Hibbing

Bethany Kuusisto, Hibbing

Madison Lampton, Hibbing

Haley Pucely, Hibbing

Meghan Roy, Hibbing

Jill Belland, Hoyt Lakes

Abby Moore, Mountain Iron

Wyatt Phaneuf, Mountain Iron

