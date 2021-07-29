BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University's (BSU) president's list for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.

Rachelle Loewen, Babbitt

Jordan See, Biwabik

Ariana Russell, Buhl

Amanda Bendel, Ely

Cheyenne Bever, Eveleth

Elizabeth Rich, Eveleth

Mollie Albrecht, Gilbert

Audrey Garcia, Gilbert

Richard Anderson, Hibbing

Ashton Martin, Hibbing

Ashley Stephens, Hibbing

Morgan Seopa, Side Lake

Holly Bachschneider, Virginia

Alli Seppala, Virginia

