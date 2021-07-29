BEMIDJI, Minn. — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University's (BSU) president's list for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Rachelle Loewen, Babbitt
Jordan See, Biwabik
Ariana Russell, Buhl
Amanda Bendel, Ely
Cheyenne Bever, Eveleth
Elizabeth Rich, Eveleth
Mollie Albrecht, Gilbert
Audrey Garcia, Gilbert
Richard Anderson, Hibbing
Ashton Martin, Hibbing
Ashley Stephens, Hibbing
Morgan Seopa, Side Lake
Holly Bachschneider, Virginia
Alli Seppala, Virginia
