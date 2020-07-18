On March 8, 2020, “Brooklyn Memories – Part One” appeared on this Years of Yore page and on March 15, 2020 “Brooklyn Memories – Part Two” was published. Today Part Three is presented.
As a recap for those who may not be familiar with Brooklyn, some people call it “Hibbing’s suburb.” It is also sometimes listed among the names of mining locations. But to the many people who lived there, it was their own permanent town, not an appendage to a bigger place and not a town that could disappear at the discretion of a mining company.
In “Brooklyn Memories – Part One,” Paul D. Silliman’s story of his father, Hibbing pioneer A.P. Silliman platting Brooklyn on June 11, 1906, was included, along with other stories of the early years there. The large Silliman home still stands, just to the west of Highway 169. Several other original Brooklyn homes are also still found along the streets and avenues.
In “Brooklyn Memories – Part Two,” Jackie Fiori Hartnett recalled her growing-up years and the businesses that served and entertained Brooklyn residents.
These previous articles were originally often written in conjunction with one of several Brooklyn Reunions held in the 1960s and 1970s. Today’s memoir is another one of those. This one was written by Victor Befera who grew up in Brooklyn, attended Michigan State University graduating with a degree in journalism, and moved to California in the late 1940s. There, he worked for the Palo Alto Times and in 1953 began writing for the San Francisco Chronicle. He and his wife Bea founded their own public relations firm and were very active members of the Palo Alto community.
The following stories by Vic began as letters to his siblings about their hometown of Brooklyn, their parents, and the other families that populated their childhood. These stories were first published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune during 1972 and 1973, as Brooklyn ramped up for another fine reunion. The stories were introduced by Tribune Associate Editor Bert Ackerson.
Victor Befera, Hibbing native who took the proverbial advice of “Go West, young man,” to heart, now has his own “Vic Befera and Associates” advertising, publicity and public relations firm in Palo Alto, California. Recently he began writing letters to his brothers and sister. And that developed into a “highly personal reminiscence” of his boyhood in Brooklyn, and “especially of my dad ( the late Delmo) and the wondrous aromas I associated with him and the places he took us.” Vic described his stories as “a love letter to my old town, and my fragrant memories of it.”
•••
I’m sitting in my office, next to the house, on this overcast Sunday afternoon. This morning during church my mind wandered back, way back, to that little house in Brooklyn where we were young. And I remembered Dad. It’s easy to open the floodgates of memory. I recall the Sen-Sen that he popped into his mouth. The small black squares that I tried, but the biting licorice sting was too much for my tongue. Why did he always have it? Those strong Toscani cigars, perhaps, left a dragon’s breath that offended Mother, or maybe the mingled wine and garlic was hardly an advantage to business.
Recall, too, about Dad, the flowers. Was there a man who carried on a hotter love affair with flowers than he? That long driveway, flanked by explosions of floral color. There was that special gravel that he covered the driveway with. Grey and crunchy, you could hear the tires of his Marmon or Layfayette or Nash long before you saw the car through the dining room window.
But the flowers! Tiger lilies, orange and speckled, curling petals; fragrant roses of pink, purple and red; snapdragons and dahlias; peonies with the showy blossoms. I watered them on many a summer night, the sounds of kids playing ball across the street by the school, or the clinking of ore drags, or the orchestration of summer birds still in my ears. The flower beds and driveway were separated by neat red bricks. He laid them diagonally so that they gave a scalloped edge.
Recall the other smells- the pungent Toscani that he pulled on after dinner, strolling among the flowers, or fave beans, or tomatoes and herbs. Dad plucked those aromatic leaves of sweet basil, I remember, put them in his shirt pocket, or even tucked them over an ear or his eye glass stems. That great promontory of a nose drank in all the good smells.
Brooklyn was the geography of my boyhood, the people of my childhood. Here were the houses and open lots of my youth. Brooklyn, funny old town. A ‘location’ some called it condescendingly. Later they robbed us even of that, and our post office address became East Hibbing. We were a mere satellite to big and prosperous Hibbing, that sat in the spotlight as the nationally-famous crown of the fabled Iron Range. It was Hibbing that garnered the glory for its tax revenue richness, its flourishing businesses, its residential charm.
Brooklyn was a bedroom town, a working man’s settlement, peopled by toiling miners who rose early to catch their rides to the Webb or Hull-Rust mines. We lived in the shadow of a proud and beautiful mother village. Brooklyn boasted few public buildings. No library, no church, no post office, no city parks, no newspaper. If you wanted a marriage license or dog license or driver’s license, you had to go to Hibbing. You had to go to Hibbing’s Park Addition for the Sunday night band concert. Brooklyn was also innocent of hotels and department stores and good restaurants. A firehall, with a pair of gleaming red fire trucks poised to roll, was one of the few city buildings within our precincts.
The houses were mostly small stucco or clapboard dwellings, except for one bonafide mansion, Sillimans’s. No famous high school and junior college. No huge Memorial Building for dances and basketball tournaments.
But, ah, the Brooklyn School! Who can deny that you were Brooklyn’s most impressive and important public building? Thousands of red bricks rising to the sky. With tennis racks we bounced balls off of the expanse of your gym’s outer walls. Baseball sluggers hit balls onto your roof. (We would ask the janitor if we could go inside to retrieve them.) We did forbidden acts like pulling down your fire escapes’ final ladder that reached to the ground. We lolled on the grass in front and spun tales of yesterday’s conquests or tomorrow’s adventures. Inside, the guys and gals joined in lively volleyball games. We smoked furtively in your stairwells. At night, under the streetlights, we sat on that big wooden playground box containing balls for outdoor games, told lies and gossiped and laughed.
When fall’s crisp air was upon us, there was touch football. Danny Lastovich, with that prodigious arm that flung footballs the length of the field. I caught some of those 50-yard bullets. On September nights the boys chose up sides, huddling to plot intricate plays. The yells and shouts rang across the street to our house until darkness overcame them.
But it was in the winter that the Brooklyn School became for me the focal point of my life. With the snow came skating, ice hockey, an abiding passion for every Brooklyn boy. Hardly had the first frost come when the skating rink director appeared with workmen to erect wooden sideboards for the rink. Then several times daily he watered the ground until a sheet of smooth ice was ready. The memory of waking on a crystal-clear winter morning, with the snowdrifts gleaming under the sunlight still thrills me.
We Befera boys put on our skates at home, then tip-toed across the street to the rink. There, with black friction tape, and pucks, we dueled all day. Nap Passeri and my brother Orf, and Gusti Marino and his curious hooked stick. On Saturdays we played until it was dark and we fell, exhausted. We gathered in the rink shack for warmth. The stove was a steel barrel on its side. Logs that were stored beneath the wooden benches were burned in the stove. You could hang your wet stockings around the inferno to dry quickly. The walls were covered with carved names, initials, hearts and ribald words that best not be repeated in front of your mother. On blustery winter nights I could see from my window the strings of lights swaying over the brave skaters as they circled the rink. A frozen ballet seen through frosted window panes.
Vic’s letter of Brooklyn memories will be continued next Sunday…
•••
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
July 11, 1919
Hibbing occupies a prominent place on the Ten Thousand Lakes Summer Folder which advertises this year’s summer resorts in Minnesota. Many visitors from all over are being attracted to the area lakes and to lake resorts this year. Automobile parties from more than a dozen towns in our state and Wisconsin have already been in the village. Eight Hibbing hotels are listed and resorts at many large area lakes are noted.
1933
February 6, 1933
Fire believed to have started from a laundry stove destroyed a two-story garage owned by J. Stake at Kelly Lake. The No. 3 Fire Hall truck was delayed over five minutes when trouble developed in the gas line. A large car was rescued from the garage before being damaged, but a mangle, washing machine, and a week’s washing of clothes were destroyed. The total loss, fully covered by insurance, could not be ascertained today.
1955
June 3, 1955
Iris, tulips, and French lilacs decorated the picnic tables for the annual outing of the Hibbing Garden Club held Thursday evening at Bennett Park. The picnic supper was followed by a business meeting conducted by the president, Mrs. William McKanna. A report on the West Mesabi Horticultural Society at Chisholm was given by the club delegate Mrs. Louis Drobnick. Mrs. Ralph E. Ash, general chairman, made a progress report on the iris show to be held June 7 at the Hibbing Public Library. Mrs. McKanna reported on plans for the August meeting which will observe the 20th anniversary of the founding of the club. Eight affiliate nurses studying at Hibbing General Hospital were special guests at the picnic.
1959
June 16, 1959
The Class of 1949 Reunion dues are being called in and are payable at this week’s meeting slated for 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the library audio-visual room. This will be a special meeting for all Forty-Niners. Additional plans for the reunion on July 24 and 25 will be made at that time. Tickets are $15 per couple for both nights or $10 per couple for Saturday night activities. If unable to attend the meeting, dues may be paid to James Kaim at First National Bank.
