Beloved by the generations who attended the Brooklyn Elementary School in Hibbing, it is now only in photos that it still stands solid and proud. On a Sunday afternoon in March 1973, while much of the Hibbing population was crammed into the Lincoln Junior High gym to welcome home the Hibbing Bluejackets State Boys Hockey Champions, a fire roared through the Brooklyn School. The damage was considerable and the school needed to be razed. The students who were attending Brooklyn at that time were divided up among Hibbing's other elementary schools. In recent years, Habitat for Humanity houses have been built on this property.