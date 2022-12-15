A handful of rural Iron Range and northern Minnesota areas are going to get connected.
To high-speed broadband.
Rural areas in Hibbing, Biwabik, Sandy, Wuori, Pike, and French townships are line for high-speed broadband under $99.6 million in State Border-to-Border Broadband grants announced by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
“It’s a ton of households, especially in those townships north of Virginia,” Ida Rukavina, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) executive director said. “We definitely have a lot more ways to go to connect everyone, but this will connect a lot of people.”
The $99.6 million is the largest-ever broadband investment in Minnesota, according to Gov. Tim Walz.
“This historic funding will dramatically improve broadband access for thousands across Minnesota,” Walz said in a statement. “Broadband connects students to new educational opportunities, provides workers with more flexibility, expands access to healthcare resources and information, and helps us stay connected to the people who matter most. This investment is essential to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family—no matter where you live.”
However, experts say northeastern Minnesota remains behind other areas of the state when it comes to high-speed broadband.
“There are (rural) pockets throughout the state that are connected, but we’re still chasing the dream here to try to get connected,” Steve Giorgi of Mountain Iron, a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband said. “For the residents and communities it’s frustrating because it takes so much time.”
Large areas of northeastern Minnesota remain defined as unserved or underserved.
That’s put thousands of students, workers and businesses in northeastern Minnesota behind other parts of the state when it comes to affordable broadband.
But securing enough money and commitment from a variety of stakeholders to install broadband in rural areas, especially in northeastern Minnesota’s rough topography, is a major hurdle.
“The problem up here is geography where we have ledge rock,” Giorgi said. “Some small rural cooperatives in other parts of the state are using their power poles. But with Lake Country Power, they estimated $200 million for pole replacement for poles that could handle both electrical power and broadband.”
Minnesota’s legislature and the Walz administration have been seeking to expand broadband across the state.
Prior to the $99.6 million just announced, DEED had provided nearly $130 million for Border-to-Border grants, connecting more than 57,000 homes and businesses since 2014, according to DEED.
But everyone agrees, there’s still a long ways to go.
A bill by Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls proposes to increase the maximum project state grant from $5 million to $10 million, Rukavina said.
It also increases a state match level to 75 percent from 50 percent, Rukavina said.
Ecklund, who’s led the push for rural broadband, said the $99.6 million investment brings a lot of projects north, but full connectivity for rural residents remains a challenge.
“There’s a lot more to do,” Ecklund said. “The next step we have to tackle is the quarter mile to half mile from the mailbox.”
A statewide goal of 25 megabits per second download speed and three megabits per second upload by 2022, wasn’t met, Giorgi said.
Part of the reason for the slow progress is that the state didn’t pass a tax bill in two of the past five years, Giorgi said.
State tax bills include broadband funding, Giorgi said.
The statewide goal is now 100 megabits per second download and 20 upload by 2026, he said.
State, federal, broadband provider, and other funding sources, are often combined on projects.
The $99.6 million in state grants just announced includes $70 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and half of a $50 million state appropriation, supporting 61 broadband expansion projects across Minnesota.
With a $17.6 billion state budget surplus, Giorgi said the state needs to make a large investment to reach broadband goals.
“We need a commitment from the state to make sure they continue on a path to get everybody connected,” Giorgi said. “We need over two billion to meet the goals. They should take a billion and dedicate it to broadband.”
Another complicating factor is a Federal Communications Commission map which identifies areas already served by with high-speed broadband along with unserved and underserved areas.
Communities have until Jan. 13 to challenge the maps.
The FCC maps identify some areas that are not served as having service, Giorgi said.
“Around the Lake Leander area there’s no service and the map shows it’s served,” Giorgi said.
For additional information, contact RAMS.
“It’s complicated,” Rukavina said of the broadband process. “We’ve been going to townships and working with the IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation) and St. Louis County. If we can get more townships connected, hopefully the neighboring townships will also get connected.”
Individual rural townships seeking broadband need to organize and make a push for high-speed connectivity, Rukavina said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.