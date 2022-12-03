VIRGINIA—Burying a child, of any age, is something a parent should never have to do. Joy LaMourea, of Virginia, knows this all too heartbreakingly well.

On Jan. 4, 2019, a service was held for her 45-year-old son, Patrick “PJ” LaMourea, who died, by suicide, on the first day of the year. More than 800 people signed the guestbook at his memorial.

