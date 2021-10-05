Iron Range legislators are putting their best foot - and projects - forward across the region today and tomorrow.
Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives Capital Investment Committee are in the northland for an in-person look at projects that area legislators hope will receive funding from a potential 2022 state bonding bill.
The two-day tour traverses the Iron Range and other parts of northeastern Minnesota.
“I'm really glad the House is coming up to Greater Minnesota,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “It's showing a demonstration that they are not metro-centered. These projects are really important to quality of life for people in these communities.”
Committee members will see and hear about a variety of infrastructure, recreation, education, and community projects across the region.
“It's just good to see the committee is in-person and seeing projects around the state,” Rep. Spencer Igo of Grand Rapids said. “We need to continue growing up here for new businesses. Any opportunity I have to talk about what we do up here and how great it is, is a win for the northland
Rep. Fue Lee of St. Paul chairs the committee. Rep. Mary Murphy of Hermantown is vice chair.
Among area projects are an environmental project at the St. Louis County Regional Landfill near Virginia; Aurora, Biwabik, Gilbert, Floodwood, and Virginia infrastructure projects; a Hoyt Lakes community recreation and wellness center; a Buhl water system project, Chisholm ice arena improvements; Grand Rapids water infrastructure; Crane Lake Township public water access; Ranier Safe Harbors; a St. Louis County ATV trail; Giants Ridge water line replacement; Hibbing ice arena and curling club; Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm; and rising water in the Canisteo Mine Complex near Taconite, Bovey and Coleraine.
It will be a busy two days.
Committee members will also tour a Silver Bay multi modal trailhead center; Vermilion Community College and the International Wolf Center in Ely; Lake Vermilion State Park; Mesabi Range College in Virginia; Minnesota Discovery Center; a proposed Regional Public Safety Center in Hibbing; Itasca Community College; hear about a Bigfork School and Community Enhancement proposal, Aitkin Park and Rec Fieldhouse, and tour DNR Wildfire Aviation infrastructure in Grand Rapids.
For area legislators, it's a chance to show-off the region.
Most importantly, it allows committee members to hear directly from local constituents.
“For legislators, it's important to see it, feel it, touch it, and to hear from community members about the importance of these projects,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “These are projects that are extremely important to our region. I'm very grateful they're taking the time to be here.”
With aging infrastructure in many of the small towns within his far-flung northern Minnesota district, Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls says there are many needs.
Among those projects are a Babbitt housing project, a sewer project in Silver Creek Township and a Beaver Bay water intake project, he said.
“A lot of the infrastructure is 50 to 60 years old,” Ecklund said. “Every one of these towns has their needs.”
Minnesota legislators generally consider larger bonding bills in even-numbered years. Smaller bonding bills are sometimes passed in odd-numbered years.
“I think Sen. (David) Tomassoni (of Chisholm) coined the phrase, 'Bring the money north',” Igo said. “When we talk about roads and bridges and infrastructure, it's important to keep the economy vibrant and continually expanding.”
Between now and the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers across the state will be making pitches to both the House and Senate Capital Investment Committees for projects in their districts.
Sandstede says the best time to bond for state projects is when interest rates are low.
“Everybody is watching the economy as far as interest rates,” Sandstede said. “When interest rates are low, it's time to get these projects done. It would be wise investments.”
