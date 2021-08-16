EVELETH — A bridge dedication for fallen warrior Army Specialist Noah Pierce of Eveleth will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fayal Pond Park in Eveleth.
The bridge is located on Trunk Highway 37 over U.S. Highway 53 in Eveleth.
A memorial dedication will take place at the park and will be followed by a luncheon and celebration of Noah’s life at the Elks Lodge from 12-3 p.m. in Eveleth, 415 1/2 Jones St.
“Not only does this bridge represent Noah’s and his family’s sacrifice, it represents every single person that has died as a result of fighting for our freedom. Noah’s bridge dedication is a celebration of Noah’s life. All are welcome to help us honor this fallen hero,’’ a news release from Bridges for the Fallen states.
Bridges For The Fallen is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that memorializes bridges for fallen heroes in all 50 states. The bridge dedication for Noah Pierce is the first bridge in the country for a warrior that died of hidden wounds after returning from honorable service to our nation. Please join us as we make sure that Noah is not forgotten with this incredible memorial dedication and celebration.
