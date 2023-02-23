(L-R) United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative John Arbogast, “Hard Rock Miner” award recipient Bob Bratulich, U.S. Steel Director of Government Affairs Chris Masciantonio, and United Steelworkers District 11 Director Emil Ramirez.
Iron Ore Alliance co-founders (L-R) Bob Bratulich and Chris Masciantonio.
IRON ORE ALLIANCE PHOTO
Bob Bratulich spent nearly four decades working at United States Steel Corp.’s taconite plant in Mountain Iron and as a United Steelworkers leader.
In honor of his distinguished iron ore mining career, Bratulich was presented with the second annual “Hard Rock Miner” award earlier this year.
The award is given by the Iron Ore Alliance, a partnership between United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp.
“I retired from iron mining nearly a decade ago, but it will always be in my blood because I live in this community, and I stand up for what I believe in,” Bratulich, of Eveleth said. “It’s an honor to receive this award from a special organization like the Iron Ore Alliance.”
Bratulich worked in the iron ore mining industry for 39 years and served as president of United Steelworkers 1938 at U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
Minntac Mine is North America’s largest taconite plant.
He went on to become United Steelworkers District 11 director.
District 11 includes Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, and Wyoming.
Bratulich also co-founded the Iron Ore Alliance.
The Iron Ore Alliance serves as a voice for more than 1,800 people who work at U.S. Steel’s Minnesota Ore Operations facilities at Minntac Mine and Keetac in Keewatin.
In the alliance, the USW and U.S. Steel work together to share the story of modern iron ore mining in Minnesota and its significance to the state and world.
Chris Masciantonio, U.S. Steel director of government affairs, co-founded the Iron Ore Alliance with Bratulich.
“Bob is a collaborator and a proud champion of iron mining in Minnesota,” Masciantonio said. “Without him, this unique partnership between the company and the union would not exist. We are grateful to Bob for his many contributions in promoting and protecting one of Minnesota’s critical industries.”
John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative, former USW 1938 president and current co-chair of the Iron Ore Alliance, said Bratulich helped lay the groundwork for the Iron Ore Alliance.
“Bob spent four decades of his life advocating for Minnesota’s iron mining industry,” Arbogast said. “He did it with great skill and pride—and had a knack for building relationships. While he retired almost a decade ago, his impact and legacy still live on with the Steelworkers. He is incredibly deserving of this award.”
The “Hard Rock Miner” plaque is made of taconite from U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine.
Every U.S. Steel mining job in Minnesota creates an additional 1.8 jobs in other sectors of the economy, according to the Iron Ore Alliance.
The Iron Ore Alliance also supports the work of U.S. Steel and the USW to protect the environment and invest in the company’s Minnesota iron ore operations, according to the Iron Ore Alliance.
Iron ore produced at Minntac and Keetac is the raw ingredient used to manufacture steel.
Cars, trucks, household appliances like washers and dryers, buildings, aircraft, pipe, and road construction and energy sectors, are made of steel from Iron Range iron ore.
The award’s first recipient, last year, was Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm.
Tomassoni passed away in August 2022 from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
