BIWABIK — When Steve Bradach became involved in local government after returning to his hometown in 1999, his reasoning was simple. “I just wanted to give back,” he said.
Bradach has served in the capacities of Biwabik mayor and city councilor since 2000.
“It was the right thing to do,” he said by phone of his service on a recent day, adding that “I didn’t do it for myself,” but to improve Biwabik for future generations.
It has always been his goal “to leave the town a better place.”
The current city councilor has done just that, and is half-reluctantly leaving his position on the council. His resignation letter of April 20 was accepted at the May 10 Biwabik City Council meeting.
He will officially leave the council following its June 14 meeting.
“I would have loved to stay on the council,” Bradach said. But his family had decided many years ago to one day move to the family’s Lake Vermilion home. He is selling his primary residence in Biwabik and plans to move to the lake home in mid-June.
“It’s a new adventure in life,” Bradach said. He and his wife have three grown children.
The council approved a resolution May 10 to declare a vacant council seat.
Biwabik City Administrator Jeff Jacobson said the city is seeking letters of interest from individuals. The council will then appoint an eligible, qualified person to the office to serve out the term, which will be up for election in November 2022.
“I have always been a true believer in serving my community as it is the community that served and raised me to become the person I am today,” Bradach wrote in his resignation letter.
Bradach left his hometown in 1985 to attend college and became a civil engineer, working for Honeywell. The job took him to various parts of the country, including the Twin Cities, Ohio and Kentucky.
But he wanted his children to know his side of the family and experience small-town life, so the family moved into his grandparents’ Biwabik home in 1999. At the time his kids were about 5, 9, and 14, he said. “There’s not a better place to be raised.”
In 2009, Bradach and Bob Homola opened Classic Woodworks of Minnesota in downtown Biwabik. The business designs and installs kitchens and bathrooms.
Bradach had previously worked for former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton when Dayton was a state senator in the 2000s. At the time, Sen. Dayton’s office was located in the space of Classic Woodworks.
Bradach said while his primary home will be at Lake Vermilion, he is keeping the business, along with a condominium in the city, and expects to still spend much time in Biwabik.
As an engineer, Bradach said he is most proud of the council’s work to improve the city’s streets and infrastructure. “We as councilors, past and present, should be proud of our accomplishments,” he wrote in his letter.
Bradach said he is also grateful for the advocacy of state legislators who “stood up for” the eastern Iron Range, and for the area’s amenities, which some parts of the county don’t have, such as public land for hiking, bicycling and four-wheeling.
And he is thankful for his time in public service.
Bradach wrapped up his resignation letter: “Thank you for allowing me to serve you all of these years.”
