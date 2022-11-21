HIBBING—There’s excitement in the air for the opening of the new Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland location opening in Hibbing.

Located in the Greenhaven Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland is set to open on Monday, Nov. 28 and will serve youth from 6 to 18 (kindergarten through 12th grade) and “provide a safe, positive environment for youth to learn, grow, and just be a kid.”

