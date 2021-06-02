COOK — Northwoods Friends of the Arts is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 photo contest and fundraiser, “Finding Light.” The contest was announced in February. 68 photos were submitted at $10 each with a deadline of Saturday, May 1, and the exhibit and voting for the people's choice began on Thursday, May 6. On Saturday, May 29, the ballots were counted in Cook at the gallery at 210 S. River St.
First place winner of $100 was Carol Bowman for her photo entitled, “Does the Sunlight Make My Butt Look Big?” The second greatest number of votes were for Cecilia Rolando’s scenic photo, “A Still Day No. 1.” She will be awarded a prize of $50.
Contestants this year were invited to submit photos in three different sizes for the benefit of artistic composition. This year in place of a panel of judges, the contest winners were determined by the voting public who visited the gallery to view the contest exhibit. Contestants were also invited, for the first time, to sell their photos if they wished.
For eleven years NWFA has been celebrating all arts and artists in the region of Cook. Presently, there is a Spring Art Expo exhibit, summer art classes (Curious & Creative Art Experiences) as well as writers group and workshops and a Wednesday weekly (begins June 16th) concert at the gazebo in Cook from 6 to 8 p.m.. The gallery is open (next to Dream Weaver Salon) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednedsay through Friday. The gallery is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com or at their website: NWFAMN.ORG.
