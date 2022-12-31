CHISHOLM—Jeff Sterle remembers many a Christmas Eve at the Chisholm home of his grandparents, Slovenian immigrants John and Mary (Obolnar) Sterle, and his Aunt Rosie and other Sterle family members, and how they would fill the living room and the stairs for opening presents.
He said in an email, “As those kids started having kids of their own, I remember having the scrawniest Santa Claus I have ever seen show up at the Sterles’ for a couple of Christmases—Rosie dressed up as the jolly old elf to spread some Christmas cheer.”
In her later years, Rosie Sterle “opted for a more peaceful Christmas,” Jeff Sterle said. “We would just stop in for a quiet visit for Christmas. Of course, you would always be greeted with ‘I don’t need anything, why did you bring me a present?’ She was much better at giving than receiving. But that is who she was—she was always willing to give of herself but never wanted anything from anyone else. Like Christmas, her birthday on New Year’s was a quiet affair. Once again, you would get scolded for bringing her a gift. Rosie wasn’t a drinker, but her birthday is the one day of the year where she would have a glass of wine with her birthday guests to celebrate her birthday.”
And it was the way she lived for 99 years and 10 months.
Rose J. Sterle died Nov. 10, 2022, in her home with family by her side.
She was born in the family home in Chisholm New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 1923, the youngest of seven children: Sister Marie Newman and brothers Johnny, Frankie, Joey, Louie and Eddie. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ron (Sharon) Sterle, Joanne (Dick Owens) Cianni, Cheryl (Scott Jerome) Jagunich, Candy (Jan) Rizzio, Marc (Patty) Sterle, Marilyn (Don) Renzaglia, and Jeffrey (Bonnie) Sterle, and special family friend, Dede Vidmar.
---
Jeff Sterle told about his beloved aunt: “Rosie was never married and the unique thing about her life was the fact that she was delivered by a midwife in the Chisholm home where she passed away. Other than when she did a little traveling over the years, that was the only place she had slept at night for just shy of 100 years.”
Her Catholic faith was very strong. Bonnie Sterle, Jeff Sterle’s wife, said in the eulogy at the funeral Mass: “She would pray for hours at a time with her Rosary. She loved her faith. She relied on her faith. She wasn’t afraid to share her faith. In the last weeks before she passed, she shared the dreams she had of beautiful gardens and flowers and how she could easily walk without pain. She knew that must be what heaven was like. She prayed for family members, she prayed for friends, she prayed for those she knew…and even those she didn’t. She prayed for peace and healing for all.”
In the weeks before Rosie Sterle died, she and Bonnie Sterle were making a stitched linen piece telling stories of Rosie’s life. Bonnie Sterle said, “At times I’d tire of working on it and suggest I try something else. But she’d tell me, ‘Keep working on that one,’ because it looked like a garden, and she wanted to see it finished. I put the last stitch in on the evening of November 9, the day before she died. I remember showing it to her and telling her ‘Rosie—we did it—we finished the piece,’ as her breathing became labored and she wasn’t able to speak. But we had done it.”
Jeff Sterle told about her fondness for deer hunting season. “Rosie decided early on that if her brothers could go out hunting, then she should be able to hunt too. She convinced my grandfather to take her hunting and that started a lifelong love of the outdoors. My uncle Joey later married a lady that also loved the outdoors. So, the two of them teamed up and hunted together for years. We hunted on federal land and had several groups of hunters hunting the area, but they were the only two ladies out of all the hunters in the area.
“Rosie hunted well into her 70s before she decided to retire. But that didn’t mean that she didn’t want to be out in the woods during deer season. For the last few years, we would look at the weather forecasts and pick out which day looked like the best day for her to be out in the woods. So, my wife Bonnie would pick her up and meet me out in our hunting area for lunch. She would enjoy a polish or some salami cooked on an open fire, just like she had for so many years. She absolutely loved when a chickadee, a gray jay or a blue jay would join us for lunch.”
Rosie Sterle visited the hunting camp at age 98. Jeff Sterle told this story: “Her priest had stopped by the Friday before deer season, and she told him she was going out for deer season. So, when she came out the next day, I made sure to take a picture of her holding my gun so that she could show the priest that she wasn’t lying when he stopped by for his next visit.”
Jeff Sterle said his wife, a native of Northwest Minnesota, enjoyed listening to and learning from Rosie. “She would talk about the various neighborhood grocery stores growing up and the butcher shop that was down the basement of a neighbor’s home across the alley from her home. Of course, the butcher shop story wasn’t complete without telling about the bounty on the rats that would hang out in the neighborhood because of that butcher shop. The boys could collect the bounty by turning in the tails of the rats that they helped eradicate.”
While Rosie was working in a Chisholm café, she was offered a job at JC Penney in Hibbing. Jeff Sterle said, “She took the offer and spent the next 40 years at Penney’s. First at their location on Howard Street and then she finished up her career at the Irongate Mall location. Since she didn’t drive, she had to arrange for rides to work. Sometimes those rides wouldn’t pan out so she and a couple of her Chisholm friends would hitchhike to work. In later years I would occasionally give her a ride to work since I also worked in Hibbing. Rosie was never a believer in a free lunch or a free ride for that matter. She knew I wouldn’t take any money for giving her a ride, so she would throw some dollar bills in the car as she would slam the car door shut and run into work.
Of course, living in Minnesota meant snowstorms to contend with. “She fondly remembered that in her early years the store manager was concerned about his out-of-town workforce. He would plan for Rosie and some of the other ladies to stay at the Androy Hotel when the weather got too bad.”
As she aged, she physically couldn’t do what she had done in the past, but that never stopped her. Jeff Sterle said, “She had the saying that she would tell herself many times—‘We can do it.’ If there was something that she used to do that her physical abilities no longer allowed, she would just figure out a new way to get the job done. If you offered to help her, she would get mad and say she could do it and she would. Around July her health started to slip where she needed more help, but that never stopped her from trying before she would be willing to accept a little help.”
Rosie Sterle acknowledged how much technology had changed in a century. Jeff Sterle said, “She had mentioned several times that my grandfather was always open to new technology and wanted to be one of the first in the neighborhood to get telephone or television service. Often when we visited with her, she would wonder where someone lived or wanted a phone number for someone that had moved. She was amazed on how I could find answers to so many things on my phone. She thought that you could find out just about anything you wanted by using a phone. She realized phones had come a long way from the days when you went through an operator to make a call or when three rings meant the call was for you on a party-line phone system.”
Proud of her Slovenian heritage, she had spent many hours volunteering at the Slovenian Home in Chisholm, making strudel or just socializing. The other love she had was her garden. “For years the garden was part vegetables and part flowers. Eventually the vegetable garden shrank little by little until it became all flowers. The interesting part is that she wasn’t a vegetable eater. For those folks reading Rosie’s story, keep in mind she fell just short of reaching 100 years without eating vegetables. So, for those folks that hate vegetables, you might have made some good choices no matter what your doctor says.”
And no matter her age, Jeff Sterle said she never gave up on the battle against weeds. “We took her out to our cabin for Labor Day this past September. Although she was using a walker to navigate from the house to the car, she had to stop, bend over, and pick a weed that she saw growing in the joint of the sidewalk. I swear she could spot a weed growing in her yard from a hundred yards away.”
Bonnie Sterle said, “Rosie Sterle was the last of a generation, and she often told me how much she missed her parents and siblings, and I am comforted to know she’s in heaven with them now playing ‘Moja Dekla’ and other Slovenian polkas.”
