CHISHOLM—Jeff Sterle remembers many a Christmas Eve at the Chisholm home of his grandparents, Slovenian immigrants John and Mary (Obolnar) Sterle, and his Aunt Rosie and other Sterle family members, and how they would fill the living room and the stairs for opening presents.

He said in an email, “As those kids started having kids of their own, I remember having the scrawniest Santa Claus I have ever seen show up at the Sterles’ for a couple of Christmases—Rosie dressed up as the jolly old elf to spread some Christmas cheer.”

