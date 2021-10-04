Alcohol Ink:
Create and put together alcohol piece on tile with instructors Floyd Gorman and Clara Metzer. The workshop will be held October 7, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Borealis Art Guild. $35 for members / $45 for non-members – all supplies included.
Please join instructors Clara Metzer and Sue Gundy Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. – noon at the Borealis Art Guild for a Buzy Kidz workshop. All ages welcomed! Stand up 3D Halloween character w/candy inside. $10 includes supplies.
Intro to Stained Glass
Create a beautiful stained glass piece!
Dates: October 12th / October 14th / October 19th.
5 - 8 p.m.
$130.00 for members / $140.00 for non-members
about a 8x10” piece
All supplies included and patterns provided or choose your own (need to be pre-approved)!
We’ll walk you step by step through the entire process.
Woodburning w/Karen Spotts
October 26th, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
$30 for Members / $40 for Non-Members
Age to Age sponsored Halloween Stained Glass workshop*
Select a kit – Ghost or bat when registering by either calling 218-263-8482 or by stopping into The Borealis Art Guild 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing
Wood Carving with Ed Nelson*
Learn wood carving with instructor Ed Nelson.
Every Wednesday starting October 6th; 5-8 pm Central, with Ed Nelson.
Ed will have tools and wood for you to buy. He has great ideas to get you started on a wood project. $5 a workshop includes tools to use. Must wear a mask and keep social distancing. Need to register due to limited seating.
Any questions?
Borealis Art Guild number 218-263-8482; Borealis Address 214 E. Howard St.
* Stained Glass and Wood Carving are at our studio located at 1901 7th Ave. E. in Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.