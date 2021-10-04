Alcohol Ink:

Create and put together alcohol piece on tile with instructors Floyd Gorman and Clara Metzer. The workshop will be held October 7, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Borealis Art Guild. $35 for members / $45 for non-members – all supplies included.

Please join instructors Clara Metzer and Sue Gundy Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. – noon at the Borealis Art Guild for a Buzy Kidz workshop. All ages welcomed! Stand up 3D Halloween character w/candy inside. $10 includes supplies.

Intro to Stained Glass

Create a beautiful stained glass piece!

Dates: October 12th / October 14th / October 19th.

5 - 8 p.m.

$130.00 for members / $140.00 for non-members

about a 8x10” piece

All supplies included and patterns provided or choose your own (need to be pre-approved)!

We’ll walk you step by step through the entire process.

Woodburning w/Karen Spotts

October 26th, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

$30 for Members / $40 for Non-Members

Age to Age sponsored Halloween Stained Glass workshop*

Select a kit – Ghost or bat when registering by either calling 218-263-8482 or by stopping into The Borealis Art Guild 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing

Wood Carving with Ed Nelson*

Learn wood carving with instructor Ed Nelson.

Every Wednesday starting October 6th; 5-8 pm Central, with Ed Nelson.

Ed will have tools and wood for you to buy. He has great ideas to get you started on a wood project. $5 a workshop includes tools to use. Must wear a mask and keep social distancing. Need to register due to limited seating.

Any questions?

Borealis Art Guild number 218-263-8482; Borealis Address 214 E. Howard St.

* Stained Glass and Wood Carving are at our studio located at 1901 7th Ave. E. in Hibbing.

