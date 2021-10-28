Epoxy Pour workshop, Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Create a beautiful art piece with epoxy, acrylic paint on wood with Marie Kreegier.
It’s messy and it’s fun for all ages. Low odor epoxy. $45 for members / $55 for non-members. All supplies included. Wear old clothes.
Alcohol Ink Workshop, Thursday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Create and put together alcohol pieces on tile with instructors Floyd Gorman and Clara Metzer. The workshop will be held at the Borealis Art Guild. $35 for members / $45 for non-members. All supplies included.
Intro to Stained Glass workshop, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 11, 16, from 5 - 8 p.m.
Create a beautiful stained glass piece! $130.00 for members $140.00 for non members
about a 8x10” piece. All supplies included and patterns provided or choose your own!
Register for the workshop by calling 218-263-8482 or stopping in!
Please wear closed toe shoes and long pants. Masks are required.
Stained Glass Studio location:
1901 7th Ave. E. in Hibbing
Batik w/Kay, Friday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Create a beautiful piece with artist Kay Dague. Using water color paints on rice paper as you use wax to block out the colors and create this finished piece. Kay will take you step by step. $40 members / $50 non-members. All supplies included.
Acrylic Art Pour workshop, Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Acrylic Art Pour is back with instructors Floyd Gorman and Skip Johnson. Create a relaxing piece of artwork of your colors of choice. This is when your artistic characteristics can flow and so does the paint. $35 members / $45 non-members, includes supplies. Wear old clothes.
Age to Age sponsored Grinch Ornament workshop, Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. – noon.
Age to Age sponsored creating a Grinch inspired Christmas ornament for all ages! Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost for all ages is $10 per student - any age.
Winter Acrylic Painting workshop, Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 5 – 8 p.m.
Acrylic Winter Painting with Lori Harter. Lori has great tips and tricks she will be sharing to create quite the painting. $40 members / $50 non-members.
Register by either calling 218-263-8482 or by stopping into The Borealis Art Guild: 214 E. Howard St., Hibbing.
