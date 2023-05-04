HIBBING—Once again donations have poured in for the American Association of University Women (AAUW) book sale.
The sale, now in its 51 year, is slated to take place May 5, 6 and 7, at the National Guard Armory in Hibbing. Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds from the sale help provide scholarships to women and girls at area high schools, MN North College-Hibbing, and fellowships to the national AAUW. Proceeds were also donated to the following community organizations: Hibbing Public Library, Camp Invention, Advocates for Family Peace, Crescendo Orchestra, Mesaba Concert Association, Womens Veterans Retreat, and Volunteers in Education.
Barbara Wojciak, AAW member and book sale coordinator, said in talking to customers she and other volunteers have heard, “there’s something about holding a book in your hand.”
“We haven’t seen a dip at all,” Wojciak said. She noted that customers come from all over to purchase books.
The selection of books for this year’s sale includes something for just about everybody, from children to adults.
“We have approximately 80,000 books for sale,” Wojciak said.
The sale includes many brand new do it yourself books, which cover a variety of subjects. There are some exceptional older books at this year’s sale that are valuable and individually priced.
