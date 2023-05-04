HIBBING—Once again donations have poured in for the American Association of University Women (AAUW) book sale.

The sale, now in its 51 year, is slated to take place May 5, 6 and 7, at the National Guard Armory in Hibbing. Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments