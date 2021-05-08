While the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa medical providers this week announced only six active COVID-19 cases on the reservation, they also reported an uptick in the number of youth who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said in a recent government update that the regional health officials already have the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and are now readying themselves for a federal greenlighting for the use of Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 to 15. She noted that tribal clinic officials have been seeking out a freezer in order to store the vaccines in Nett Lake and Vermilion, in addition to coordinating with local agencies to soon administer vaccines at the North Woods School in Cook, on the reservation.
“We think it’s very important for people consider looking at vaccines,” Chavers said. She added, “The young people who are scared and don’t want the shot, they need to think about their grandmas and grandpas, or sisters and brothers, or uncles and aunts or anyone they come in contact with. We’re finding that a lot of the people are younger people who are getting more exposure.”
The new trend on the reservation mirrors a regional and statewide shift in the spread of the virus among younger people amid an overall sliding number of cases.
More than 47,000 people in high school, ranging from ages 15-19, have tested positive during the pandemic, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Meantime, people in their 20s still make up the state’s largest number of confirmed cases, with more than 108,000 since the arrival of the virus.
Health officials say younger people are less likely to feel the full effects of the virus or end up hospitalized, but they are worried that younger people will spread the virus to older adults. Officials continue to urge more testing of middle school and high school students across the state and weekly testing for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants.
Vaccinating children is a key milestone toward reaching herd immunity levels in the state — about 70 percent of the population — and reducing hospitalization and death rates.
The state Health Department recorded 14,135 active cases on Friday, down from 20,000 in mid-April, Minnesota Public Health reported. About 560 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 144 in intensive care. Both figures represent a drop from recent peaks.
Overall, the state has reported 585,777 total cases, with 97 percent of people known to be infected in the state are no longer in isolation. Twelve people were reported dead on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,216 people since the start of the pandemic. Sixty-one percent of people who died with the virus had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Gov. Tim Walz earlier this week announced a plan calling for a rollback of indoor and outdoor COVID-19 capacity caps and restaurant closing times starting on Friday, the Star Tribune reported. The plan seeks to end restrictions on business and social gatherings on May 28 and the stoppage of indoor mask-wearing mandates by July 1. It also seeks to lift a mandate requiring masks in indoor public spaces if the state can increase the rate of people who have been vaccinated to 70 percent from 59 percent.
In St. Louis County, health officials reported nearly half of the population -- 101,622 of about 200,000 -- have received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday. At least 88,512 people in the county have completed a vaccine series.
For the people who live on the Bois Forte Reservation, which exists partially on St. Louis County, they continue to make public announcements in hopes that all tribal members abide by safety measures to put a stop to the spread of the virus, among all ages.
“We want people to get vaccinated,” Chavers said. “We want people to wear your masks in small groups. Inside you have to wear your masks. Social distance. Take care of people. Get tested if you do get symptoms.”
