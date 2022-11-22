Bois Forte Native Names Map to be unveiled

Pictured here is an excerpt of the map showing native names and meanings on the eastern end of Lake Vermilion. The final map will be unveiled Wednesday, November 30.

 SUBMITTED

TOWER—Mesaba, Biwabik, Kawishiwi, Saganaga—these northern Minnesota place names are among many easily recognized as having native origins associated with the region’s indigenous Ojibwe residents.

Many other original names are lost to history. However, thanks to 19th-century archives, one of the nation’s most significant concentrations of original names and meanings exist for this area—and those names are going back on the map.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments