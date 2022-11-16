CHISHOLM— Two familiar faces were hired by the school board to serve as coaches.
Brady Boehm was hired to as a Level 1 head coach for the boys swim team and Joel McDonald as Level II assistant boys basketball coach.
Boehm, an English teacher at Chisholm High School will replace Don Quick, the boys swim coach for the past several seasons. The board was presented with Quirk’s resignation, effective Nov. 4. at the meeting on Monday.
Joel McDonald is the son of legendary Chisholm coach Bob McDonald, the man the basketball court at Chisholm High School is named after. The elder McDonald and all of his children were standout players for the Bluestreaks.
The school board also canvassed the results of the Nov. 8 mid-term election on Monday.
Voters in the Chisholm School District approved two referendum questions on the ballot.
The first question renews the district’s operating levy at its current rate and passed with 1,585 votes, or 70.38 percent of in favor and 667, or 29.62 percent opposed. There were 2,252 voters of the district who voted at the election on Nov. 8, according to the election results included in the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting.
The second question approves a building bond referendum and a property tax increase. The vote was closer on the second question with 1,218, or 54.11 percent in favor and 1,033, or 45.89 opposed.
For the owner of a $100,000 home the annual increase is $306, according to information found on the district’s website.
The school district clerk is directed to notify the Commissioner of Education of the results of the special election and to provide the certified vote totals for the ballot question in written form within 15 days after the results of the election have been certified by the school board, it states in the resolution.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman last week expressed appreciation to the community for its support of both questions.
“Thank you for supporting our students, families, and our hard-working staff, and for believing in the continued success of our schools,” Norman said in an email. “Your approval of the two referendum questions this election is a reflection of your belief in our thriving community.”
The school board on Monday canvassed results of the school board election and adopted a resolution authorizing the school board chair and clerk to execute certificates of election on behalf of the board to Cynthia Rice, Shelly Lappi and Jaclyn Corradi Simon. A similar resolution was adopted by the board pertaining to the special election authorizing the chair and clerk to execute a certificate of election to Mark Casey.
Incumbent school board directors Rice, Lappi and Simon ran unopposed for three open seats on the school board. Rice received 1,543 votes, Lappi received 1,646 and Simon received 1,485, according to unofficial results listed on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. There were 52 write-ins.
Casey ran unopposed in a special election and received 2,018 votes, or 97.91 percent. There were 43 write-ins in that race. Casey was appointed by the school board earlier this year to fill the remainder of a term held by longtime director Clarice Sever. Casey abstained from the vote pertaining to his election.
The building bond referendum project is for up to $32 million to create one new early childhood through sixth grade school attached to the high school and improve high school athletics and activities spaces and infrastructure to address significant maintenance costs the district is incurring with its three existing buildings. The plan involves closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.
Norman provided the following timeline for the process.
• Winter-spring 2023: engage staff, parents and other stakeholders in the design process;
• Summer 2023: bid process
• Fall 2023: construction begins
• September 2025: move-in/occupancy.
Now that the votes are canvassed the district plans to set a bond referendum anticipation with the Minnesota Department of Education.
The school board took up the following other matters on Monday.
• Approved an increase in the co-op agreement with the Hibbing School District for boys and girls hockey to include Victory Christian Academy of Hibbing.
• Hired Pam Pioske as technology support specialist, effective Nov. 17.
• Hired Hannah Barney to the position of activities and community education assistant, effective Nov. 17.
•Hired Deborah Saari-Champion as paraprofessional at Chisholm Elementary, retroactive to Nov. 2.
• Hired Ryan Bennette as a paraprofessional at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elemenary, retroactive to Nov. 10.
• Approved a one-year leave of absence for Ramona Helmer, from her paraprofessional position.
• Hired Lori Ozzello as a paraprofessional at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, effective Nov. 21.
• Approved the purchase of a Kobota tractor and mower deck for $31,618 from Bobcat of Duluth.
• Approved Policy 155, Outside Agencies Supporting Schools.
• Approved Policy 211, Criminal or Civil Action Against School District, School Board Member, Employee, or Student.
• Approved Policy 214, Out-of-State Travel by School Board Members.
• Approved Policy 301, School District Administration.
• Approved Policy 302, Superintendent.
• Approved Policy 304, Superintendent Contact, Duties, and Evaluation.
• Approved Policy 305, Implementation
• Approved Policy 306, Administrator Code of Ethics.
• Was presented the resignation of Laura Rock from her paraprofessional position at the Vaughan-Steffensrud, effective Sept. 30.
