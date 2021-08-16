SAND LAKE — The body of a 21-year-old Roseville, Minn., man authorities have been searching for on Sand Lake since last Thursday has been recovered.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad reported that the body of Philip Poulose was discovered Monday morning, ending the exhaustive four-day search operation.

According to a press release emailed early Friday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad responded to Sand Lake at around 4 p.m. Thursday after a report of a water emergency.

A man identified as Philip Poulose and a friend were canoeing on the lake during very windy weather when waves started to flood the canoe.

According to authorities, Poulose told his friend he was going to swim for the shoreline and his friend swam to a small island, where he was eventually rescued.

Neither had a life jacket with them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments