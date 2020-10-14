Bob McDonald, a local icon and hall of fame basketball coach from Chisholm, died Wednesday morning, according to John Millea, a spokesperson for the Minnesota State High School League.
He was 87.
McDonald, who retired in 2014 after 53 years of coaching after winning more games than any coach in Minnesota sports history, compiling a record of 1,012-428 at McGregor, Barnum and Chisholm.
Bob McDonald, the iconic son of Chisholm and basketball coach who won more games than any coach in any sport in Minnesota high school history, has died. McDonald, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away this morning in Hibbing. He was 87.— John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) October 14, 2020
His time at Chisholm included three state titles and 11 state tournament appearances.
In 2017, Chisholm dedicated its basketball court to the city's hometown legend.
McDonald had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Millea on Twitter, but it is unclear if the virus played a factor in his death.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
