John Niemiste last week sold two boats to customers from Nebraska and one from Buffalo, Minn.
“The one I sold yesterday to the guy from Buffalo was because I was the only one who had that kind of boat,” Niemiste, owner of Aronson Boat Works on Lake Vermilion said. “A lot of people from Wisconsin are also calling. They're using the internet a lot to find product.”
As Minnesota boating season approaches, supply and demand for boats, motors, and electronics, is tight.
Even tighter than 2020.
“It's actually worse than last year,” Niemiste said. “It's like if you didn't anticipate and order soon enough, you're not going to get any more. What I have is what I am going to get. You can't order a boat anymore.”
As a result, new boats, motors, and electronics, are in short supply.
Used boat prices have shot up.
And repair parts are backlogged.
“I ordered some motors the other day and they said it would be 26 weeks,” Niemiste said. “For a boat, it's normally about six weeks, but I ordered some in September and they still haven't been scheduled to be built.”
It's a classic supply and demand crunch, according to boat dealers.
Increasing numbers of people want to be outdoors. More are spending time at family cabins. A healthy national financial recovery. And general consumer optimism.
“I think a big chunk of it is just that people have more time,” Mike Holmstrom, owner of Grand Rapids Marine in Grand Rapids said. “They're not going into work (in an office) and with all the lake places we have around here, people from the Twin Cities are investing in their lake homes and spending more.”
Still recovering from 2020 manufacturing slowdowns, boat and motor manufacturers are having a hard time catching up with demand.
“It's tight,” Bob Arvola, owner of Duane's Marine in Virginia said. “Everything is tight. We ordered last September and those orders are still coming in. Whatever we have in stock is what we're going to sell and whatever we have coming in is spoken for. Everything I have is on the showroom floor except for a few pontoons.”
Since the pandemic struck last spring, boat sales have been on a tear.
More than 310,000 new boats sold in 2020 across the nation, a 12 percent increase compared to 2019, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). It was the highest sales year since 2008.
However, 82 percent of boat dealers in January 2021 reported boat inventory as “too low,” according to a Marine Retailers Association Baird Equity Research analyst report.
That's left dealers selling everything in stock while waiting long periods for new boats and motors to arrive.
“What I've got is what I've got,” Niemiste said. “But I'm going to be okay. I ordered a lot in anticipation of this, but certain dealers if they didn't, they will be behind.”
Other area dealers also anticipated the crunch.
“I basically placed my orders last August and September, so it's continually coming in,” Holmstrom said. “We're getting boats in and we're selling them. Had I known it was going to be a phenomenal year, I would have ordered more.”
An order of personal watercraft sold out even before the watercraft arrived, Holmstrom said.
“I've never had it like that,” Holmstrom said. “The dealers that are planning ahead are doing well, but those that didn't are going to struggle.”
Boat orders for 2022 are already far ahead of schedule, Niemiste said.
“Normally, it's mid-May when the product schedule is full,” Niemiste said. “But this year, it was December.”
Along with 2020 boat manufacturing slowdowns, issues with suppliers and a labor shortage, are also creating waves for boaters.
That's led to supply issues with electric motors, electronics such as fish finders, repair parts, and even factory seat cushions.
“It was a struggle with parts last summer and I think it's going to be about the same,” Niemiste said. “But electronics are going to be a problem too.”
Boaters who need repairs on their current boat, are facing issues due to the parts backlog.
“On the service side, it's tough when you go to fix someone's boat and it sits there for months on end,” Holmstrom said.
Used boat shoppers are also in for some bumps, Holmstrom said.
“What boats?,” Holmstrom said of the used market. “There's none. It's overpriced. It's crazy over-inflated. It's just driven that stuff through the roof.”
Along with customers, the shortage of boats, motors, parts and electronics, isn't enjoyable for dealers either, Niemiste said.
“It takes some of the fun out of it, because you just want to help people,” he said.
