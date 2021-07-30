ELY — Ely Blueberry/Art Festival organizers already had some practice holding the popular arts and crafts fair virtually following unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances.
They are once again making use of the online venue after the festival, for a second time, was faced with an adverse situation.
One week ago, the three-day fest was forced to close early when a massive windstorm ripped through town July 23 — just after the first day of the annual celebration had concluded — with gusts reaching more than 70 mph. About two-thirds of the vendor booths set up at Ely’s Whiteside Park were moderately to completely damaged, along with much of the handmade merchandise.
It was a big blow for the vendors, who had already suffered huge monetary losses from lack of sales during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Organizers of the festival, run by the Ely Chamber of Commerce, decided this week to launch another virtual festival, where people can shop from vendors online or donate directly to the artisans and craftspeople who lost a majority of their goods.
The virtual festival will run through Aug. 31. It can be accessed by searching the “events” tap at ely.org, and clicking on the virtual festival website link.
Vendors’ websites and emails are listed for patrons to shop online or to contact directly.
“If someone saw something at a booth and wanted to come back and purchase something, they can inquire directly to the vendor in that way,” said Ellen Cashman, festival coordinator and Ely chamber events director.
The community rallied around the artisans, crafters and food vendors following the storm, with local merchants allowing those who still had undamaged items and fare to sell to set up outside their businesses Saturday. The chamber also waived booth fees for the weekend.
Thankfully, Cashman said, there had been record crowds and sales on the first day of the festival for the 210 vendors.
But sales were still far below what could have been if the vendors had two more days of sales in the park, she said. The festival typically draws 30,000 to 50,000 visitors over the three days.
Some of the vendors, most from the Midwest and one from as far as Florida, were “extremely hard hit,” Cashman said. Several have included photos of the damage to their booths on the virtual festival website.
“If people were not there on Friday night, they don’t really understand the scope of the devastation. It was absolutely awful and heartbreaking,” she said. “Photos of the destruction help people understand the magnitude of what actually happened.”
Several of the tents were completely flattened by the wind or falling trees and branches. Others, held down by cement blocks, ended up in the ball field more than a block away, with the blocks still attached, Cashman noted.
“The fire department booth, built of plywood, exploded all over on top of other booths and tents,” she said.
The first day of the festival, which started at 10 a.m., wrapped up at 6 p.m. Most of the artisans and crafters had closed up their tents for the day and visitors had cleared the park, but some of the food vendors were still shutting down when the storm hit at about 6:45 p.m., Cashman said.
“It hit with such ferocity and viciousness,” said the festival coordinator, who was back at her home at the time. “The power was out immediately; cell phone service was out.”
She soon headed back to the park, forced to take a roundabout way into town with all the downed trees blocking roadways.
“It was shocking to see all the destruction,” Cashman said, adding that “we are thankful no one was injured that we are aware of.”
Organizers were also grateful for the “immediate response” of people who flocked to the park to assist with salvage and cleanup, including wildfire crews with chainsaws, city workers and police. The work continued until about midnight and security was at the scene throughout the night.
This is the first time in 40 years the festival has been shut down due to weather, aside from a recent year when it closed about a half hour early following weather alerts, Cashman said.
Last summer, the chamber held a virtual Blueberry/Art Festival to assist vendors when the in-person event was cancelled due to pandemic gathering restrictions. It’s fortunate, now, to have that experience, she said. Additionally, the chamber has an updated website more technically capable of handling the virtual event. “It’s easier to navigate.”
There has been a good response so far to the virtual festival, Cashman added. Some of the vendors, themselves, have been donating to those who suffered losses. “It’s a cool circle of people helping people.”
Cashman noted that power had been restored and “Ely was up and running” the day after the storm, but “not exactly as if nothing happened.”
The pandemic has taught people to “learn to adapt,” she said.
“Even through all that happened last year and this storm, we are still fortunate to have the community behind us. We are very thankful for the support of the community and vendors. It’s bad. It’s sad. The losses were heavy. But everybody is going forward and picking up the pieces,” Cashman continued.
Many of the same vendors will be back for the annual Harvest Moon Festival, set for Sept. 10-12 at Whiteside Park, she said. “We just have to hope Mother Nature settles down by then.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.