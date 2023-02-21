HIBBING—Veronica “Ronnie” Boucher calls preparation of the Lenten soup suppers of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church “truly a Christian endeavor.”
She added, “It is a great pleasure to see approximately 180 to 200 individuals come to enjoy our delicious soup and bread selections.”
Boucher said in an email, “It is amazing to see all the volunteers who show up year after year (without being called). Some work full days, others come when they have time available in their busy lives.”
The soup suppers will be on the seven Wednesdays of Lent: February 22 (Ash Wednesday), March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29, and April 5. They are held 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Leo’s Social Hall/Assumption School, 2310 7th Avenue East. Suggested donation $5 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under with a maximum of $20 for a family. Takeout is also available for those who come with containers. They receive a bag of bread with their order. Water, coffee, and Kool-Aid are served at the tables.
The tradition of Lenten Soup Supper was started by Jean Adair Bright and the Council of Catholic Women (CCW) in the late 1980s or early 1990s at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Hibbing, Boucher said. “After the closing of St. Leo’s, the soup suppers continued at Blessed Sacrament Parish under the direction, of then-CCW President Fio Ricci, along with the CCW members and some of their husbands. Currently Jeannie Besemann organizes the soup suppers, sets the weekly soup menu, and what ingredients are needed to be purchased. All soups are made, from scratch, on site by volunteers chopping the vegetables, and cutting meats, cooking, stirring, and serving individual crockery bowl to each person, after getting the person’s choice of soup. Some of the Assumption Hall Grade School students also help set table, serve, and clean up.”
Boucher continued, “Jim Dropp with the help of Jeannie bakes homemade bread, white, wheat, Russian dark rye, also made from scratch. Garlic bread is served also. This bread is served at each table in baskets.”
Boucher added, “It appears that wild rice soup is a favorite, as we do have that every week, and it is the first to go. St. Patrick’s week we have Irish Stew. Holy Week we feature Italian Wedding Soup and Chicken Gnocchi. A couple of our recipes were provided by Fio Ricci.” Ricci is in her late 90s.
“The whole Range community is welcome to come every Wednesday 4 to 6 p.m. during the Lenten season to break bread and enjoy our soup offering,” Boucher said.
Preparation for the soup suppers will begin after the 9 a.m. Mass on Ash Wednesday and all Wednesdays during Lent. If you would be able and willing to lend a hand, please come to the school kitchen. A potluck lunch will be served to all workers.
