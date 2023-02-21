Soup supper 2.jpg

The women of Blessed Sacrament Parish Community are shown at work in the kitchen. In front from left, Jeanne Besemann and Lorri Frankson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HIBBING—Veronica “Ronnie” Boucher calls preparation of the Lenten soup suppers of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church “truly a Christian endeavor.”

She added, “It is a great pleasure to see approximately 180 to 200 individuals come to enjoy our delicious soup and bread selections.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments