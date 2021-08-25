BIWABIK — City officials in Biwabik are looking for public input on a five-year strategic plan that when complete will provide staff and council in the East Range town with a blueprint for prioritizing activities there over the next few years.
As part of the process, a community survey was launched last week and a community engagement workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Biwabik Park Pavilion at 100 5th Ave. N.
Both are open to anyone who lives or works in Biwabik.
The survey is available online, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BiwabikCommunitySurvey2021, or a paper copy can be filled out at Biwabik City Hall. The survey will be open and available through Sept.15.
“Public input is critical if we want to reflect the community's wishes - and we do,” Biwabik Mayor Jim Weikum said by email this week. “Word-of-mouth is a powerful promotional tool, so we need engaged citizens to help spread the word. I would like to see at least 100 survey responses and any number above that would be even better. Of course, we are also hoping for a solid turn-out at the Aug. 30 session for the public at the Biwabik Pavilion.”
It’s been more than a dozen years since the last strategic plan was implemented — a three-year version covering 2009-2011 — and the city council has hired a consulting firm out of Duluth, Northspan Group, to spearhead the effort at a cost “not to exceed” $14,300.
City Administrator Jeff Jacobson, who has been with the city since 2007, said via email this week that the strategic plan will be a document that answers the questions: “What do we want to accomplish in the next five years and what strategies are we going to use to accomplish those goals?”
According to Northspan literature, “the strategic plan will identify the priorities of the community and include actionable steps to achieve those goals.”
“Speaking only for myself, I find such planning to be quite important,” Weikum said. “It can be particularly useful when we are inevitably faced with competing priorities and we have to decide how to spend limited time and resources.”
Officials are focusing on community engagement and input to start the process through the in-person sessions and to get a clear picture of what people in the community want to see, Jacobson said.
“The only goal and objective at the outset is to identify the priorities of the community and create a plan to achieve them. We really want this process and this plan to be the product of broad community input and conversations,” Jacobson said.
Discussion of an updated strategic plan comes on the heels of the recent completion and approval of the city's comprehensive plan as well as the upcoming completion of street and utility upgrades spanning from 2016-2021, Jacobson added.
Many of those improvements were initiated after being prioritized in the last strategic plan.
“One of the loudest messages from the community was the condition of our streets and the infrastructure beneath those same streets,” Weikum said.
“The most significant thing to come out of the last strategic planning effort was the city-wide reconstruction project,” Jacboson said. “We realized early on that our poor streets and utility lines were going to create a huge hurdle to any other efforts, so we put together a $12 million dollar multi-phase project to address that.”
The City of Biwabik has a standing relationship with the Northspan Group, Jacobson said, so he and Weikum approached them about options for initiating the process.
The consulting firm put together a proposal and it was approved by the council.
The city is planning on using some of the Federal funding from the American Recovery Act of 2021 to pay for the process, he added.
Weikum said there are a number of reasons for the gap between the last plan and the forthcoming plan, pointing out that the multi-year street and infrastructure project took a lot of the council’s attention and that having to meet for a year via Zoom didn’t help either.
It’s also not something every city does.
“It is not terribly unique for small cities to have strategic plans, but they are not universal either. Many communities have a collection of plans and documents that are used for the same purpose as a strategic plan but having one cohesive plan to reference is a little rarer,” Jacobson said.
The process includes three phases, according to Northspan’s proposal. Phase one included prep and design; phase two includes community engagement (the survey and public workshop); and phase three will include two stakeholder workshops (one for setting measurable accomplishments and one for setting priorities and timelines).
Phase three will also include a draft plan, a final plan, and follow up.
During public discussion, Weikum said he expects development will be a topic on the minds of many.
“I would expect economic development to get some discussion, and with the extensive improvements throughout the community — and a brand new Main Street scheduled to be finished in another month thanks to MnDOT — as well, we are well positioned for making a case for development,” he said. “We also need to support our existing businesses. The previous plan gave some attention to things like recreation and related amenities, and that will likely be a continued topic.”
He added that changes throughout the area also have an impact on the city and priorities.
“When we did the previous plan, our school district, Mesabi East, did not have the extensive athletic/recreation complex that now exists in Aurora. That change will definitely impact how we now talk about recreation needs in our own community.”
