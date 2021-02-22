James and BreAnna Johnson, of Duluth, along with big sister, EllieAnna, 3, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter and little sister, Isabella Marie Johnson, born on Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She weighed 6 lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches at birth.
Grandparents are Sandy and Cary Johnson, Frank Vidas and Lisa Wudinich.
Great-grandparents are Jackie Thompson, Stebo Pat and Judy Wudinich.
