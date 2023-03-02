During this winter’s bone-chilling 20 to 30 below zero days, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center pumped out locally-produced reliable, affordable steam heat and electricity to customers.
But the 128-year-old municipal utility is now uncertain about the future of its biomass burning electricity and steam generation system.
A bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz requires Minnesota utilities by 2040 to produce 100 percent carbon-free electricity.
The potential impact on the operation of Hibbing Renewable Energy Center’s wood-burning biomass boiler has officials at the energy center concerned.
“There’s huge uncertainty under the current law,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center general manager said. “I’m blue-eyed and bushy-tailed assuming that at some point legislation can make sense. Everybody wants things to succeed. But what I think this bill is, is just a ‘check-the-box’ for environmentalism with little thought to processes and what we’re really dealing with here.”
The biomass system restarted in 2021 after operating from 2007 to 2018.
About 6,000 tons of biomass produced by northeastern Minnesota loggers are burned each month to help produce electricity and steam heat to Hibbing Renewable Center customers.
Beyond residential customers, the facility supplies heat and electricity to Hibbing’s downtown area, Hibbing High School, Fairview Range Medical Center, Blessed Sacrament Church, and several other large customers.
In addition to electricity generation, waste steam produced by biomass is used to provide heat to the city’s heating district, Peterson said.
However, under the legislation, Peterson said it remains unclear how the city’s biomass system will be classified under the carbon-free bill.
A determination on whether it meets the legislation’s criteria will be decided by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Peterson said.
“In the next two weeks we’ll have a brief graphic to share with legislators about the cycle of carbon and also talk about the bigger social benefits of what we’re doing,” Peterson said. “This is how Finland has gotten to be both renewable and carbon-free by 2025 by a heavy use of renewables from biomass primarily and nuclear.”
Rep. Jamie Long (DFL-Minneapolis) authored the House version of the bill.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) carried the Senate version.
Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) said he’s talked a few times with the bill author and is hopeful Hibbing’s biomass production will align with the bill’s language.
“In Hibbing, with our recent return to biomass, we will be in a pretty good position to weather the price spikes and outages that we expect other areas to experience,” Farnsworth said. “It will be up to the state PUC (public utilities commission) to determine, but they will take into consideration the fact that the wood chips they are burning would otherwise be outdoors rotting, which also emits the same amount of Co2 although over a longer period of time.”
Farnsworth said Hibbing officials are also emphasizing the utility plant’s entire energy production portfolio.
“In addition, we are pushing for them to take into account the steam usage from the plant, which is basically getting double use from those wood chips,” Farnsworth said. “In future legislative sessions, we will try to add language that specifies that wood biomass is carbon neutral.”
“We’re using a waste product that would otherwise go into a landfill and create methane, which is more harmful than Co2,” Peterson said.
Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) represents Hibbing and like Farnsworth, has concerns.
“I share the concerns of Hibbing residents that are worried about the ways Minnesota’s new carbon free by 2040 bill will impact energy reliability and affordability in our area,” Igo said. “This exact scenario is one of many reasons why myself and so many others opposed this bill or at the very least wanted to slow down it’s progress so that we could take a step back and understand all the unintended consequences this will have for Minnesotans. Instead, the bill had one committee hearing and then was sent to the House floor for a vote. This is bad process and not the way we should be doing things in St. Paul.”
It remains to be determined how the bill will impact Hibbing, Igo said
“Simply put, it is not entirely clear how the new law will impact the Hibbing P.U.C.,” Igo said. “This is something that I have been working on as we all seek further clarification. If there is a legislative fix or exemption that needs to happen, I will gladly author a bill to provide that. If there is something that the P.U.C. or other entity can do through rulemaking to provide an exemption, I will fight for that as well. Biomass is an excellent source of renewable energy that keeps our rates down, heat on, and communities strong. Hibbing residents should not be punished by sloppy lawmaking in St. Paul.”
The bill passed the Minnesota House of Representatives 70-60 on a DFL majority party line vote and the Senate 34-33, also on a party line vote.
“Minnesota is one of the top states in the country seeking change to our climate,” Long said as the bill moved through the legislative process. “Some have asked us what one state alone can do. Collectively, states can make a big difference.”
Republicans said they offered more than two dozen amendments to the bill, but all were rejected by the DFL.
Republicans are calling it a “blackout bill,” that could lead to potential power shortages due to the reliability of solar and wind power.
It could also lead to higher energy costs for customers, they say.
The Hibbing utility in 2007 began burning biomass as part of the Laurentian Energy Authority (LEA) biomass development.
LEA operated biomass facilities in Hibbing and Virginia.
Power produced at the plants was transmitted into the electrical grid as part of a legislative measure that allowed Xcel Energy to store more spent nuclear fuel rods at its Prairie Island nuclear facility in Red Wing in exchange for generating more renewable power.
But by 2017, Xcel said the cost of burning biomass was more than the cost of natural gas.
That led to a deal between Xcel and LEA under which the Hibbing and Virginia facilities would split about $108 million to shut down the biomass facilities.
In 2018, the two biomass facilities shut down.
Using money from the Xcel deal, Hibbing two years re-started the biomass facility and has since invested about $15 million from the Xcel proceeds in upgrading the boiler and other parts of the plant, Peterson said.
Hibbing Renewable Energy Center employs 70.
About 40 trucking jobs are supported by the biomass facility, Peterson said.
As the winter wind blew and snow fell again this week in Hibbing, Peterson said the system is working well.
“We really had no issues at all through the winter,” Peterson said. “Wood is our cheapest fuel. The process is working as it should.”
