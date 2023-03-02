Hibbing Renewable Energy story

Scrap wood at Savanna Pallets, a wood pallet manufacturer in McGregor, helps feed a biomass boiler that produces steam and electricity at Hibbing Renewable Energy Center.

 SUBMITTED

During this winter’s bone-chilling 20 to 30 below zero days, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center pumped out locally-produced reliable, affordable steam heat and electricity to customers.

But the 128-year-old municipal utility is now uncertain about the future of its biomass burning electricity and steam generation system.

