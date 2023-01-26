Veterans on the Lake.jpg

A bill authored by Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora would provide $50,000 from the state general fund in 2024 and $50,000 in 2025 to support Veterans on the Lake services to veterans.

 Courtesy of Veterans on the Lake

Tears welled in his eyes as Minnesota State Rep. Roger Skraba talked to a veterans committee at the Minnesota Legislature.

Skraba, of Ely, a U.S. Army veteran and freshman Republican, talked about the impact of Veterans on the Lake, a veterans resort in Ely.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments