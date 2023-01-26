Tears welled in his eyes as Minnesota State Rep. Roger Skraba talked to a veterans committee at the Minnesota Legislature.
Skraba, of Ely, a U.S. Army veteran and freshman Republican, talked about the impact of Veterans on the Lake, a veterans resort in Ely.
A bill authored by Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora would provide $50,000 from the state general fund in 2024 and $50,000 in 2025 to support Veterans on the Lake services to veterans.
“I can’t help but break down every time I talk about this,” Skraba, a co-author of the bill said with tears in his eyes. “We met with nine service members (at the resort) Saturday night who hadn’t seen each other in eight years. They had the opportunity to bond.”
Veterans on the Lake, in its 41st year, is a non-profit on the shores of Fall Lake.
The resort is a place of peace, tranquility, camaraderie and healing for thousands of veterans annually.
In 2022, the resort hosted 8,386 veterans, including disabled veterans and their health care workers, Eric Mayranen, Veterans on the Lake board chair said.
“We provide a physical and mental experience,” Mayranen said. “Over the years, what we’ve tried to do is take down all the barriers and create handicapped access. It’s an ongoing process.”
Skraba, former mayor of Ely, said the resort is a therapeutic place for veterans.
“It’s a magical place,” Skraba told the Minnesota House of Representatives Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee. “I’m telling you, this facility is unbelievable.”
Lislegard and Skraba, from different political parties, sat side-by-side in bipartisan support of the bill at the committee meeting.
Lislegard placed his hand on Skraba’s back in support as Skraba spoke with deep emotion.
“We had so many veterans from the Iron Range who came back and took their lives,” Skraba said. “If we can keep any of these people from taking their lives, you can’t put enough money for me.”
It costs $700 for a veteran to take a three-day stay at the resort, Mayranen said.
The state funding would support scholarships to veterans for the stays, he said.
The resort has expanded from hosting summer veteran fishing and recreational trips to winter ice fishing trips, he said.
Handicapped accessible docks, pontoons, kayaks and canoes are available along with electric wheelchairs, golf carts, scooters, tennis, basketball hoops, shuffleboard, and horseshoes.
The resort also has a heated outdoor pool, providing physical therapy to veterans.
“We’re very unique,” Mayranen said. “We’re like a mom and pop resort out of the 70s with our cabins spread out. And we have trails through the woods with wood chips on the trails where veterans can go with their family.”
Skraba and Lislegard said they will continue to push for the funding.
“You’ll often hear me say, “See it, feel it, touch it’,” Lislegard said. “I couldn’t think of a better program. He (Skraba) cares and they (the resort) care.”
DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown is author of the Senate version of the bill. Republican Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing and DFL Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin are co-authors.
DFL Rep. Jerry Newton, chair of the Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee, and DFL Rep. Emma Greenman of Minneapolis, are also co-authors of the House version along with Skraba.
“Any opportunity I have to stand up for that facility, I will stand tall and do my thing,” Skraba said. “If there’s anyway I can help to save someone, one person is enough for me.”
Ely has a strong connection to veterans.
During World War II, Ely as a city had the nation’s highest per capita percentage of servicemen and women at 30 percent and the highest percentage of killed in action with 52 killed.
Ely is also home to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VA Clinic.
