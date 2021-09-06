ELY — Comedian, ventriloquist and magician Andy Gross has always “enjoyed making people laugh.”
But now, more than ever, he is happy to help people “forget all the craziness in the world and laugh and have a good time again.”
The entertainer, who has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and performed from Las Vegas to small community stages, is coming to the Ely Historic State Theater for a one-night performance. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for ages 12 and younger, available online at ElyStateTheater.org or at the door.
Gross is a “big deal” for the newly renovated venue, said Peter Schamber, theater manager. “This is our first time having an event like this.”
The theater, built in 1936 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, underwent a roughly $3 million, five-year renovation project after being purchased by a family business, Alley A Realty, which specializes in historic preservation.
Run by the 10-member, non-profit Ely Historic State Theater board, Ely’s Sheridan Street theater re-opened last year — “just in time for COVID,” and was forced to close its doors for many weeks along with all theaters in the state, Schamber said.
The main focus since pandemic restrictions were eased for theaters in Minnesota, allowing them to open initially at limited capacity at the beginning of the year, has been to show both classic and new-release movies. There have also been some small live performances.
“Part of the goal and mission of the non-profit is to have a more diverse set of programming,” Schamber said.
Andy Gross fits the bill.
His performance will take place during the second day of the three-day Ely Harvest Moon Festival.
The nationally known entertainer, with more than 500 million online views of his videos, has been featured not only on Ellen, but also on programs on CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX, MTV, and VH1. His talents include the ability to throw his voice, and his antics include "reading minds, levitating audience members, splitting himself in two, and making a signed $100 bill vanish and reappear inside of an orange,” according to press materials. Gross has even been known to turn an audience member “into a human puppet.”
His “Split Man” prank, in which he appears to be cut in half at the waist, still able to walk, is “by far the most popular,” Gross said by phone from the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, where he resides with his wife and four children.
“The internet opened up a whole new world,” allowing his self-taught tricks to be viewed across the globe, Gross said. Having celebrities such as actor Ashton Kutcher and singer Britney Spears share his videos hasn’t hurt either.
Gross, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, said his interest in magic was sparked at age 9 after watching the 1978 movie, “Magic,” starring Anthony Hopkins, who plays a magician and ventriloquist.
“I became fascinated with ventriloquism and magic. I drove my parents crazy,” Gross said. They told him to go to the library and read up on the topics, which he did.
The young Gross also noticed ads in magazines, enticing readers to learn how to throw their voice and “be the life of the party.” He bought a ventriloquist “dummy” from a catalogue and, before long, he became a mail-order-course-self-taught voice thrower and ventriloquist.
“At a pretty young age,” Gross said, he was able to throw his voice well enough that at school he could get himself out of class.
“Those were magical times back then.”
Learning tricks of the trade is much easier now thanks to Google, Gross said. Performing arts, such as ventriloquism, have also become more popular thanks to the television show, “America’s Got Talent,” which has featured many talented ventriloquists and magicians.
While devising the Split Man, Gross said, he spent hours perfecting the stunt in front of a mirror, sometimes confusing himself due the reverse image reflection. “I didn’t know if that was me or a fake leg,” he laughed.
Magic and comedy had initially been nothing more than a hobby for Gross, who during the height of racquetball’s popularity had been part of the pro tour. When that fizzled, he turned to entertainment.
“You know,” he joked, “the natural progression from racquetball to open mic nights.”
According to press materials, Gross’ ad-libs during his stand-up “are compared frequently to Don Rickles and Robin Williams.”
Indeed, Gross said, he enjoys “keeping it fresh” and enlisting the help of audience volunteers. “You never know what I’m going to do or say.”
Performances, however, are “suitable for families,” particularly for ages 11 and up, he noted. “It is not a ‘Romper Room’ for little kids” — “it’s sophisticated enough for a date night” — yet children are welcome.
Gross said he is glad to be back to live performances, and audiences have been good about being safe and following guidelines, he said. During COVID lockdown, “my family got sick of me” — especially since they were the subjects of most of his pranks for months.
Speaking of his family, show biz seems to be genetic. Oldest daughter, Morgan Lily, has starred in films such as “X-Men” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.” Son, Jordan David, has appeared on the television series “Criminal Minds,” “The Mentalist,” and “American Horror Story.”
Schamber said the aim of bringing bigger names to the theater, such as Gross, is to “draw larger audiences to help Ely and surrounding businesses.”
The theater had opened with a live play in January 2020, while still fundraising to purchase equipment to show motion pictures. There were many delays due to manufacturing hang ups during the pandemic, and the EHST did not qualify for theater COVID relief grants.
But the community has been supportive, attending movies regularly, said the theater manager.
“We were fortunate that the main State Theater seats over 200 people,” which allowed for social distancing when at 25% capacity.
The EHST has since opened a secondary, smaller screen in the complex, dubbed the Greenstone Cinema. The theater has a snack bar/mini café, and “we are optimistic that we will get a partner for the third unit in the building” to hopefully, Schamber said, offer a larger food selection and the opportunity for “dinner and movie.” The theater does have a liquor license.
About 80% of funding has come from direct donations or in-kind services, Schamber said. The theater has received matching grants from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, local business sponsorships, and other donations.
“We are excited to make the space as accessible as possible … and to be transparent about how the industry works,” he said, such as factoring in how much money from ticket sales is sent back to the film companies and charging a $5 per movie ticket rate.
The non-profit theater makes 29 cents for each $1, and encourages donations. Every dollar donated is worth more than $3 from a ticket.
“We are trying to figure out how to make it work long term,” Schamber said.
Gross’ show was chosen for its “lighthearted” nature — something everyone could use right now, he added.
“I love performing in small- to mid-sized towns that may not have a lot of big shows come through,” Gross said. “Everyone always has such a good time.” He expects the very same for the Ely performance.
Promising a healthy “dose of laughter,” the entertainer concocted a joke on the spot. “Your arm might not hurt, but your face will,” he said.
