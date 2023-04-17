As the Minnesota Legislature heads into the final weeks of its regular session, northeastern Minnesota lawmakers have plenty to say about what’s going on at the capitol.
Area Republican legislators are blasting Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz for what they say is a massive increase in state spending and some of the language in major bills.
“If the Democrat’s budget go through, we will be paying more taxes than we ever have,” Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) said.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora says legislation is changing constantly as the session nears its end date.
Lislegard says he’s working strategically to put his district and the Iron Range in the best position for success.
“The legislative process is extremely fluid at this point in the session with many things getting cut, added or modified,” Lislegard said. “Having the experience and understanding of the legislative process is key during the home stretch. I am committed to delivering for the people in my district and the region we call the Iron Range.”
With the regular session to end May 22, there’s still a lot of work to be done on several major omnibus finance bills.
However, northeastern Minnesota Republican legislators are taking aim at several big bills.
Sen. Rob Farnsworth, (R-Hibbing) said the Agriculture budget bill passed last week helps with rural broadband development and the agriculture industry.
Included in the bill is $100 million for rural broadband, $1.5 million for the coming fiscal year biennium for grants that help retail petroleum dispensers, fuel storage tanks, and other equipment to dispense higher blends of biofuels, $1.25 million per fiscal year in the biennium for grants to facilitate start-up, modernization, or expansion of meat, poultry, egg and milk processing facilities, $100,000 in grants or other forms of technical assistance to meat and poultry producers with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, $9.8 million for agriculture research and education, and $5.5 million for dairy assistance, investment, and Relief Initiative grants to dairy farmers, Farnsworth said.
“In today’s economy, everyone needs the internet, whether it’s for learning, working or farming,” Farnsworth said. “I voted for this bill because our district could really benefit from broadband support to keep the Northland growing and thriving. Agriculture is an important part of our state’s economy and this bill will do a lot of good for the rural communities in our state.”
But the bill removed $450,000 in funding for cultivated wild rice breeding, he said.
“Wild rice is our state grain and the symbol of our state indigenous heritage,” Farnsworth said. “I’m disappointed this bill removes this funding to develop a more resilient grain that can provide for generations.”
Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township), said the DFL Senate and House majorities are looking to increase state spending in the coming biennium by about 40 percent to $72 billion from a $52 billion budget in 2021.
“Just two years ago, the main objective of the legislative process was to give Minnesotans the tools they needed to invest in their lives, families, and businesses,” Igo said. “The proposals we are seeing now are the opposite. The government growth being proposed will be paid for by all taxpayers, the current surplus will be completely spent, and billions of dollars in tax increases will unfortunately be passed to pay for all of this new spending.”
The state held a roughly $17.5 billion surplus coming into the session.
Gov. Walz and some legislators have said they want to return some of the money to taxpayers in the form of rebates.
But so far, there’s been no agreement on returning money to taxpayers.
Several billion dollars in new taxes and fees are also proposed, including on fishing licenses, watercraft licenses, motor vehicle registration, a retail delivery fee, and a payroll tax increase.
“The role of the government is to protect life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Igo said. “These bills are doing to opposite. At a time when all of us are feeling the impacts of soaring inflation, it is concerning that none of these bills return surplus money now or provide relief into the future.”
Lislegard has authored legislation to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits.
But that issue remains unresolved.
Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) is criticizing a Public Safety bill approved by Senate Democrats.
Eichorn says the bill allows 92 percent of the prison population to be eligible for early release through a Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, funds red flag laws and background checks on guns, reduces the maximum penalty for juveniles tried as an adult from 25 years to potentially 15 years, and provides $91 million to what Eichorn says are “untested and unproven non-profit organizations.”
“The Democrats’ public safety bill falls far short of what our communities need to stay safe,” Eichorn said. “Although it includes some good things, like funding for school safety (though not more resource officers or infrastructure improvements), anti-terrorism grants, and mental health support, it fails to address the root cause of our safety issues: criminals being allows to re-offend due to lack of accountability from prosecutors. We must demand change and hold those responsible for their actions. The bill also does very little to strengthen and support law enforcement. Republicans rolled out a comprehensive safety plan earlier this year that would support police, confront criminal threats, and hold judges and prosecutors responsible for their decisions. This is what we should prioritize in public safety.”
Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) said he’s been attacked in ads over his support for a Prescription Drug Affordability Board.
The board, which is included in the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Budget Omnibus bill, would reduce prescription drug costs, he said.
A billboard in the Twin Cities attacked him for his support of the board, Hauschild said.
“Boy, did we make some folks mad, and we made the right folks mad,” Hauschild, who’s involved in health care philanthropy said. “In my day job, I raise money for families and patients who can’t afford the care and the prescription drugs that they need. But no family should have to rely on fundraising and GoFundMe pages to get their prescriptions.”
Skraba said the region could do well if a state bonding bill is approved, but he has serious concerns about numerous legislative proposals.
“If the bonding bill goes through, northeastern Minnesota is going to do well with Dave (Lislegard) and Grant (Hauschild) in the majority,” Skraba said. “But they’re (DFL) going after logging in state forests, they want to put a ban on peat mining, and they’re looking at ranked choice voting and registering 16 and 17 year-olds to vote. I have tried to get on their level in how they see it, but I sit there and just look incredulous at them. Can’t we just let kids be kids until their 18?”
Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar (R- Fredenberg Township) said over the next month legislators will be voting on numerous Omnibus spending bills.
“Many ask me, ‘What is it like reviewing and preparing to vote on so many Omnibus bills’?” Zeleznikar said. “Honestly, it reminds me of cleaning the barn and pitching pitch forks of manure into the manure spreader. While manure is a great fertilizer to spread as planting season begins in the spring, I have great reservation that these bills will be anything but growing headaches and budget deficits for businesses, school districts, nursing homes, and families.”
While campaigning, everyone Zeleznikar visited expected a rebate check, she said.
Yet, that has also not happened yet, Zeleznikar said.
The DFL has 65 mandates within education legislation and the Republican party two, Zeleznikar said.
“These mandates will grow large school district deficits and future levy demands and school superintendents and school boards are sounding the alarm,” Zeleznikar said.
The 300 nursing homes in the state are not receiving any additional funding, which will lead to nursing home closures, Zeleznikar said.
