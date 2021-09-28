Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award presented

Ronald Hein, right, accepts The Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from Stephanie Saager-Bourret of the Mining History Association Tuesday at Aurora City Hall. The Mining History Association presented the award to the Erie Mining History Project Team and the St. Louis County Historical Society for the exhibit "The Plan, The People, The Promise and Perspectives: The History of the Erie Mining Company,'' which is now housed in a refurbished portion of Aurora City Hall. The Mary Lee Spence Documentary Book Award was also given by the MHA for "Taconite: New Life for Minnesota's Iron Range — The History of Erie Mining Company.''

 JIM ROMSAAS

