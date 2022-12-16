CHISHOLM—Saturday’s benefit for the mother of missing child LeeAnna “Beaner” Warner was meant to assist Kaelin Warner with medical expenses after her recent cancer diagnosis. Sadly, say friends, the event will now also help to cover funeral costs for the family.

Tiffany “Kaelin” Warner, 49, longtime resident of Chisholm, died Dec. 10, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, just more than a month after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.

