HOYT LAKES -- In the special election for Hoyt Lakes City Council, Stuart Beauregard nearly doubled up competitor Sheri J. Skerjance, 575-293, to earn a seat on the council.

The special election was to replace former Councilor David Zins, who was appointed mayor last April after former Mayor Chris Vreeland resigned effective June 1 because he built a home out of town.

