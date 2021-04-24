Bear River is a small community in northern Minnesota. Located eight miles north of Side Lake, or twenty-six miles north of Chisholm, it is about equal distance between Cook to its east and Effie to its west. The Bear River rambles through the area, much like those burly animals who gave their name to the river and the community.
Throughout August 1968, the Hibbing Daily Tribune celebrated Hibbing’s 75th Birthday. Among the many articles about the history of Hibbing, there were also articles about other area towns that grew up at the same time as Hibbing. One of the towns highlighted was Bear River.
First-person histories are priceless primary sources which give a first-hand account of a topic from a person who had a direct connection to the topic. Historians value primary sources when seeking to understand a person, place, or event. Journals, letters, photographs, taped interviews are all examples of primary sources that help people learn about something from someone who was there.
Often, it’s not the big, spectacular events that people in the future want to know about. It is everyday life, ordinary getting along, that can hold immense value for descendants and historians alike. What did people wear? What did ordinary meals consist of? What made people laugh? Answers to these sorts of questions paint a picture of life.
Early settlers in Bear River recorded their memories. We are now the beneficiaries of those memories of what life was like over one hundred years ago.
In 1938, the people of Bear River held a pioneer reunion and printed a souvenir mimeographed booklet which summarized some of the history of the area. The following memories are from a section entitled “Brief Stories Told by Pioneers.”
“Sour Dough Joe” as related by Peter Cain and R. Cleve Tinkey
R.M. Stitt, this region’s pioneer logger, was a colorful character. His first camp was at Tank Lake and he made his first log drive on Dead Man’s Rapids.
His cook, called Sour Dough Joe because of the good bread he made for the logging crew, met his untimely death by contracting typhoid fever. It seems as though the kitchen pump was partially fed by drainings from the sink. Joe died suddenly despite the vast amount of lemon extract he drank. (A cause of typhoid fever is contaminated water. A home remedy for typhoid is lemon water.)
Not having any lumber for a coffin, Old Stitt said, “We will bury him in a pork barrel.” A grave was dug on a little knoll overlooking Tank Lake, and a tree was planted over his grave. The following epitaph was written:
“Here lies the remains of Sour Dough Joe.
If he doesn’t kick, the tree will grow.”
R. Cleve Tinkey
I came here in the summer of 1900 with E.R. Lewis who was another early settler. He had been a doctor in the Civil War.
He taught me how to make bread by mixing dough in the top of a flour sack. Our cooking equipment was scant, but Lewis said it saved flour to mix the dough this way.
Peter Cain
I walked from Mountain Iron to Hibbing and then to Bear River in the summer of 1904. I was trying to locate my brother William, who had settled in the Togo community in 1902.
While crossing the Palmer place, I heard someone chopping wood. I walked in the direction of the sound and came upon Ed Lewis, who invited me to stay at his place overnight as I could not make it to my brother’s place that day. I can still see old Ed testing the griddle for the correct temperature for the sour dough cakes by spitting on the griddle.
Ed Stanley Booth
I came from North Dakota and homesteaded in Carpenter Township in 1904.
We cooked on open fires until a stove could be brought in. I’ll never forget the stove we carried on slings through the swamps. We carried it to an Erickson family living in Section 27. When Mrs. Erickson saw us coming with the stove she cried for joy. She offered us a glass of cool milk. It was the first fresh milk I had seen or tasted in over a year.
Andrew Pearson of the Carpenter Township
I walked to Hibbing in one day and then went to work in the mine that night. The wages were $2.00 a day. There was plenty of work available for everyone.
Miles Nelson
The first arrest in Bear River, as recalled by Miles Nelson, Pete Cain, and R. Cleve Tinkey, was the case of Art Schofield vs. John Wilkie in July 1907.
It seems as though John Wilkie borrowed machinery from Art Schofield and refused to return it. Schofield had replevin papers (the papers to legally recover goods claimed to be wrongfully taken) issued for his machinery.
C.H. Ramberg, constable, served the papers. Wilkie refused the arrest and attacked Ramberg and Schofield. No handcuffs were available. Schofield knocked Wilkie down and he and Ramberg tied Wilkie’s hands behind his back with hay wire. Then they tied a wire to his neck and led him behind a wagon to George Lockwood’s where they planned to lock him into the barn for the night.
Mrs. Lockwood refused to have him locked in with the cows, so they led him to the home of Miles Nelson, justice of the peace.
Miles Nelson says, “It was my first case. They arrived at 11:00 p.m. We held court in our one-room shack in one corner while my wife Tillie slept in another.”
Ed Lokken
On a cold spring morning many years ago, the ice was just beginning to melt and move down the river. I was asked to go to Cook to get supplies for Theodore Lokken, who owned the local store here.
On the way to Cook, Theodore Hall, another man by the name of Olson, and I met Mr. Rick. He told us to hurry back from Cook because they were going to take the bridge out on the Little Fork River so that the ice wouldn’t carry it away.
We got to Cook too late to get the supplies there and get back home, so we had to stay overnight. When we got back to the river the next day, we found the bridge was gone.
So, we made a raft, took the wagon apart, put it on the raft, and floated it across the river. We went back across and got the smallest ox and put him on the raft to float him across. That went fine. We went back across.
The larger ox was next. When we reached the middle of the river that ox took a step forward on the raft. The water came over the board frightening him and he leaped into the water.
The river bank where he came out of the water was very steep, but after quite a struggle he finally reached the top of the bank. He was so cold from the river bath that he got the “shivers.” One of us had to rub him and chase him about to warm him up. The other two men put the wagon back together and loaded the supplies.
We finally reached home safely.
