VIRGINIA — One of the Iron Range’s signature events, the annual Chili Cook-Off, is back. And, as always, attendees are expected to, uh, have a gas.
After all, “it’s a fun, friendly, community event, where people can showcase their chili,” and attendees can sample all the chili they’d like for $10, said Ashley Samargia, event coordinator.
This year’s event will take place Oct. 7 at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. Doors open at 4 p.m., with a cash bar and raffles. Chili sampling will launch at 5 p.m.
With at least 30 chili cooks, “this is one of the biggest ones” in the event’s history, Samargia said.
While she can’t give away the particular recipes being served, attendees can anticipate all different types — some with or without beans, some with themes, and chili with all sorts of spice levels, which will be indicated at each booth.
Cooks enter in one of three categories — professional, clubs and organizations, and individual — all vying for trophies and “bragging rights,” Samargia said.
Official judges will rate the chili in a blind taste test before the event. Then, the public gets a chance to judge both the chili and to vote for the cooks with the most spirit.
The cook-off is a “great advertising platform” for local businesses, Samargia noted. But some cooks enjoy dressing up themselves and their tables.
For instance, one group during a previous year had a “lunch lady” theme. Another touted themselves as the “grinch that stole the beans,” with participants attired like the characters from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Cooks “can have as much fun as they like,” Samargia said.
This is the 11th year of the Chili Cook-Off, and the second year the event has been hosted by the Iron Range Rotary, which took it over from St. Michaels Health and Rehabilitation Center in 2019, when the nonprofit center was sold to a for-profit organization.
It was canceled last year because of COVID-19 pandemic gathering restrictions.
This is the main fundraiser of the year for the Iron Range Rotary, which recently formed when the Virginia and Quad Cities clubs merged. The club gives back more than $25,000 to the local community annually, supporting programs for youth, low income families, disabled individuals, and veterans.
“There will be tons of raffles,” including more than 100 $1 basket raffles containing donations from businesses across the Range, Samargia said.
Larger ticket items will be in a silent auction. There will also be a split-the-pot raffle and $5 raffles for two wheelbarrows of booze.
Rotarians are currently collecting for a cash raffle with prizes of $1,000, $500, $250, and $100. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased by contacting Jessica Lautigar at 218-290-9725.
“The event is growing every year,” Samargia said, adding that the club is looking forward to holding one of the first fundraising gatherings in the event center, which just celebrated its grand opening last week.
The larger venue space will provide more room to spread out for safety precautions, she noted. Masks are not required, but attendees are welcome to wear them. There will also be hand sanitizer available.
Proceeds will stay in the community, Samargia said. The Iron Range Rotary contributes to many causes, including: The annual Gary Carlson Rotary Kids Fishing & Casting Contest; Rotary Park; the annual ODC bowling party; the annual Sand Lake Shuffle; monthly financial and volunteer support for the local Salvation Army; the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Imagination Library and United for Veterans programs; the Lyric Center for the Arts; Festival of Trees; the Quad Cities Food Shelf; Wounded Warriors — Wilderness Discovery Handicap-able Centre; local scholarships; and assistance for low-income youth to attend Camp Eshquaguma and Camp Vermilion.
“We are super excited to have another event” — and to see what sort of creative concoctions the cooks come up with, Samargia said.
