The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday identified Estavon Dominick Elioff as the 19-year-old Virginia man who was shot and killed by two St. Louis County deputies in Mountain Iron on Saturday.
The Midwest Medical Examiner confirmed Elioff’s identity, reporting that he “died of multiple gunshot wounds,” the BCA said in a press release Tuesday evening. Elioff’s mother, Jacqueline Martinez, identified him to the Star Tribune on Sunday. Elioff is the great-grandson of former DFL State Rep. Dominic Elioff, who served the area from 1979 to 1996.
In the state agency’s first press release since the incident, the BCA also named Ryan Smith and Matt Tomsich as the “deputies who discharged their firearms.” They have a combined 23 years with the sheriff’s office. “Both deputies Tomsich and Smith have declined to be interviewed by BCA agents,” the news release read. “Attorneys for the deputies provided unsolicited written reports from the officers to the BCA on Tuesday. Both deputies are on standard administrative leave.”
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, which withheld the names of the victim and the deputies, announced Saturday that deputies responded to a report of an unidentified shoplifter around 12:30 p.m. at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North in Mountain Iron, the county’s press release read. Deputies said the man, later named as Elioff “matched the description” of a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in Virginia the previous day. Law enforcement said Elioff took off running and they chased him into a wooded area. About an hour later, deputies and a K-9 unit tracked him down. Deputies tased him and “eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man,” the press release read.
The BCA on Tuesday said that “crime scene personnel recovered a knife from the scene,” the news release read. The agency added that “the sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras and dash cameras did not capture the incident. There were no other witnesses to the incident.”
It remains unknown whether Elioff was indeed a suspect in the drive-by shooting in Virginia. In a follow-up email Tuesday night, an agency spokesperson told the Mesabi Tribune that the local incident was being treated as “separate from the BCA investigation.”
Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson told the Mesabi Tribune on Monday that she did not have an update on the drive-by shooting and did not name Elioff as one of the two suspects in the case. She said the local police department is “executing search warrants and have to await the results.”
As of Tuesday, charges were not filed against the individual who allegedly fired retaliatory shots and was found with 13 pounds of marijuana. He was being held at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth on suspicion of the counts of dangerous weapons, recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and convicted felon ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
The BCA’s investigation is active and ongoing. “When the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review,” the press release read.
