Firefighters battle a blaze in an apartment building Sunday in Virginia. Nine people were safely evacuated from the building and two firefighters received minor injuries during the blaze. Mutual aid was provided by nine area departments and one cat was rescued from the blaze.

Gilbert firefighters are covered in ice as they come off a water line they were manning during an apartment building fire in Virginia Sunday.

Firefighters from nine area departments battle an apartment building fire in Virginia Sunday.

Photos by Mark Sauer

